TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS. Greece, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TEN) (the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.578125 per share for its Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series E Preferred Shares”; NYSE; TENPRE).

The dividend on the Series E Preferred Shares is for the period from the most recent dividend payment date of February 28, 2025 through May 27, 2025.

The dividend on the Series E Preferred Shares will be paid on May 28, 2025 to all holders of record of Series E Preferred Shares as of May 22, 2025. Dividends on the Series E Preferred Shares are payable quarterly in arrears on the 28th day (unless the 28th falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of February, May, August and November of each year, when, as and if declared by TEN’s board of directors. This is the 33rd dividend on the Series E Preferred Shares since their commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

TEN has 4,745,947 Series E Preferred Shares outstanding as of the date of this press release.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 32 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including twelve DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 10.1 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact :

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

President & COO

+30210 94 07 710

[email protected]

Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis

Markella Kara

+212 661 7566

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.