EverQuote to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

20th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer 1x1 Conference

Date: Friday, May 9th, 2025

Location: Virtual

B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 21st, 2025

Location: Marina del Rey, CA

William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 4th, 2025

Location: Chicago, IL

Presentation: 1:00 p.m. ET Webcast: The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com .

Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference

Date: Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Location: Virtual

The 2025 BMO Insurance Summit

Date: Thursday, June 12th, 2025

Location: New York, NY

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data, technology, and knowledgeable advisors to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/ .

Investor Relations Contact

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

(415) 489-2193

