HP Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings on May 28, 2025

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2025 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2025Q2Webcast.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.



