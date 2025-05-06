Submit Release
Pennant Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Conference Call and Webcast scheduled for tomorrow, May 7, 2025 at 10:00 am MT

/EIN News/ -- EAGLE, Idaho, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.22 for the first quarter of 2025. Pennant also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter(1).

First Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenue for the first quarter was $209.8 million, an increase of $52.9 million or 33.7% over the prior year quarter;

  • Net income for the first quarter was $7.8 million, an increase of $2.9 million or 58.5% over the prior year quarter;

  • Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $9.6 million, an increase of $3.7 million or 61.4% over the prior year quarter;

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR for the first quarter was $28.0 million, an increase of $6.6 million or 31.0% over the prior year quarter;

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $16.4 million, an increase of $5.1 million or 45.9% over the prior year quarter;

  • Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the first quarter was $159.9 million, an increase of $43.4 million or 37.2% over the prior year quarter;

  • Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the first quarter was $27.3 million, an increase of $7.7 million or 39.5% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the first quarter was $25.1 million, an increase of $7.3 million or 40.6% over the prior year quarter;

  • Total home health admissions for the first quarter were 18,878, an increase of 4,229 or 28.9% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the first quarter were 7,599, an increase of 1,253 or 19.7% over the prior year quarter;

  • Hospice average daily census for the first quarter was 3,794, an increase of 832 or 28.1% compared to the prior year quarter;

  • Senior Living Services segment revenue for the first quarter was $50.0 million, an increase of $9.5 million or 23.6% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the first quarter was 78.5%, which is flat with the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the first quarter was $5,193, an increase of $526 or 11.3% over the prior year quarter;

  • Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the first quarter was $14.4 million, an increase of $2.4 million or 20.3% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the first quarter was $4.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 40.8% over the prior year quarter.
(1 )   See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”
(2 )   Same store senior living results is defined as all senior living communities excluding affiliate memory care units in transition, and new senior living operations acquired in 2024 or 2025.
       

Operating Results

“We are off to a strong start in 2025,” said Brent Guerisoli, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our ongoing investments in leadership development are fueling record operational results. We are encouraged to see positive momentum across all facets of our business, which is showing in our clinical, cultural and financial outcomes.”

“Our home health and hospice segment performance is at all time highs as we add quality acquisitions to robust organic growth,” said John Gochnour, the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our senior living segment is anchored by solid leaders whose results continue to improve. We are pleased to begin the year with a quarter that significantly exceeded our targets and commitments across the Company.”

A discussion of the Company’s use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.pennantgroup.com.

Conference Call

A live webcast will be held tomorrow, May 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Pennant’s first quarter 2025 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Pennant’s website at https://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 137 home health and hospice agencies and 60 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q and/or 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
       
Revenue $ 209,842     $ 156,915  
       
Expense      
Cost of services   168,745       125,995  
Rent—cost of services   11,715       10,384  
General and administrative expense   14,840       11,436  
Depreciation and amortization   1,892       1,331  
Gain on disposition of property and equipment, net         (755 )
Total expenses   197,192       148,391  
Income from operations   12,650       8,524  
Other (expense) income, net:      
Other (expense) income   (69 )     85  
Interest expense, net   (1,205 )     (1,792 )
Other expense, net   (1,274 )     (1,707 )
Income before provision for income taxes   11,376       6,817  
Provision for income taxes   2,854       1,759  
Net income   8,522       5,058  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   747       152  
Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 7,775     $ 4,906  
Earnings per share:      
Basic $ 0.23     $ 0.16  
Diluted $ 0.22     $ 0.16  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic   34,471       30,046  
Diluted   35,202       30,403  
 


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value)
 
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash $ 5,221     $ 24,246  
Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $373 and $232, respectively   94,992       81,302  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   23,676       17,308  
Total current assets   123,889       122,856  
Property and equipment, net   43,524       43,296  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   278,210       270,586  
Restricted and other assets   24,214       17,477  
Goodwill   154,904       129,124  
Other indefinite-lived intangibles   118,882       96,182  
Total assets $ 743,623     $ 679,521  
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 18,800     $ 18,737  
Accrued wages and related liabilities   27,691       43,106  
Operating lease liabilities—current   20,557       19,671  
Other accrued liabilities   20,925       20,186  
Total current liabilities   87,973       101,700  
Long-term operating lease liabilities—less current portion   260,236       253,420  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   2,776       1,861  
Other long-term liabilities   17,112       10,575  
Long-term debt   52,500        
Total liabilities   420,597       367,556  
Commitments and contingencies      
Equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 34,736 and 34,445 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, respectively; and 34,670 and 34,373 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, respectively   35       35  
Additional paid-in capital   238,630       236,091  
Retained earnings   64,997       57,222  
Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024   (65 )     (65 )
Total The Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity   303,597       293,283  
Noncontrolling interest   19,429       18,682  
Total equity   323,026       311,965  
Total liabilities and equity $ 743,623     $ 679,521  
 


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (21,229 )   $ 545  
Net cash used in investing activities   (50,301 )     (23,636 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   52,505       19,754  
Net decrease in cash   (19,025 )     (3,337 )
Cash beginning of period   24,246       6,059  
Cash end of period $ 5,221     $ 2,722  
 


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
 
The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
  Revenue Dollars   Revenue Percentage   Revenue Dollars   Revenue Percentage
               
Home health and hospice services              
Home health $ 74,118   35.3 %   $ 57,212   36.5 %
Hospice   70,586   33.6       54,607   34.8  
Home care and other(a)   15,166   7.2       4,671   3.0  
Total home health and hospice services   159,870   76.1       116,490   74.3  
Senior living services   49,972   23.9       40,425   25.7  
Total revenue $ 209,842   100.0 %   $ 156,915   100.0 %
 


(a)   Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.
     


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)
 
The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated:
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,        
  2025   2024   Change   % Change
Total agency results:              
Home health and hospice revenue $ 159,870   $ 116,490     43,380   37.2 %
               
Home health services:              
Total home health admissions   18,878     14,649     4,229   28.9 %
Total Medicare home health admissions   7,599     6,346     1,253   19.7 %
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,801   $ 3,477   $ 324   9.3 %
Hospice services:              
Total hospice admissions   3,783     3,080     703   22.8 %
Average daily census   3,794     2,962     832   28.1 %
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 190   $ 187   $ 3   1.6 %
                       


(a)   The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods.
     


  Three Months Ended March 31,        
  2025   2024   Change   % Change
Same agency(b) results:              
Home health and hospice revenue $ 122,451   $ 110,015   $ 12,436   11.3 %
               
Home health services:              
Total home health admissions   14,082     12,554     1,528   12.2 %
Total Medicare home health admissions   5,812     5,536     276   5.0 %
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,623   $ 3,422   $ 201   5.9 %
Hospice services:              
Total hospice admissions   3,181     3,080     101   3.3 %
Average daily census   3,270     2,962     308   10.4 %
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 190   $ 187   $ 3   1.6 %
 


(a)   The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods.
(b)   Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2024.
     

The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended March 31,          
    2025       2024     Change   % Change  
Total senior living results:                
Senior living revenue $ 49,972     $ 40,425     $ 9,547     23.6 %  
                 
Occupancy   78.5 %     78.5 %     %      
Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,193     $ 4,667     $ 526     11.3 %  
 


  Three Months Ended March 31,          
    2025       2024     Change   % Change
 		 
Same store senior living(a) results:                
Senior living revenue $ 43,263     $ 39,739     $ 3,524     8.9 %  
                 
Occupancy   79.2 %     79.4 %     (0.2) %      
Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,093     $ 4,641     $ 452     9.7 %  
 


(a)   Same store senior living results is defined as all senior living communities excluding affiliate memory care units in transition, and new senior living operations acquired in 2024 or 2025.
     


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
 
The following table presents our total revenue by payor source as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2025       2024  
    Revenue Dollars   Revenue Percentage   Revenue Dollars   Revenue Percentage
                 
Revenue:                
Medicare   $ 101,125   48.2 %   $ 76,981   49.1 %
Medicaid     27,338   13.0       25,066   16.0  
Subtotal     128,463   61.2       102,047   65.1  
Managed Care     30,714   14.6       20,122   12.8  
Private and Other(a)     50,665   24.2       34,746   22.1  
Total revenue   $ 209,842   100.0 %   $ 156,915   100.0 %
 


(a)   Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
 
The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
       
Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 7,775     $ 4,906  
       
Non-GAAP adjustments      
Costs at start-up operations(a)   93       80  
Share-based compensation expense(b)   2,167       1,526  
Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(c)   272       137  
Costs associated with transitioning operations(d)   75       (573 )
Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e)   51       275  
Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(f)   (809 )     (389 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 9,624     $ 5,962  
       
Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported      
Net Income $ 0.22     $ 0.16  
Average number of shares outstanding   35,202       30,403  
       
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share      
Net Income $ 0.27     $ 0.20  
Average number of shares outstanding   35,202       30,403  
 


(a)   Represents results related to start-up operations.
          Three Months Ended March 31,
            2025       2024  
    Revenue $ (865 )   $ (2,410 )
    Cost of services   943       2,328  
    Rent   7       156  
    Depreciation & amortization   8       6  
    Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 93     $ 80  
               
(b)   Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented.
          Three Months Ended March 31,
            2025       2024  
    Cost of services $ 1,195     $ 762  
    General and administrative   972       764  
    Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 2,167     $ 1,526  
               
(c)   Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.
     


(d)   During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income.
          Three Months Ended March 31,
            2025     2024  
    Cost of services   20     (628 )
    Rent   52     52  
    Depreciation   3     3  
    Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 75   $ (573 )
               
(e)   Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
               
(f)   Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to the year-to-date effective tax rate of 26.1% and 26.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of share-based payment awards.
     

The table below reconciles Consolidated net income to the Consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
       
Consolidated net income $ 8,522     $ 5,058  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   747       152  
Add: Provision for income taxes   2,854       1,759  
Net interest expense   1,205       1,792  
Depreciation and amortization   1,892       1,331  
Consolidated EBITDA   13,726       9,788  
Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA      
Add: Start-up operations(a)   78       (82 )
Share-based compensation expense(b)   2,167       1,526  
Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(c)   272       137  
Activities associated with transitioning operations(d)   20       (628 )
Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e)   51       275  
Rent related to items (a) and (d) above   59       208  
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   16,373       11,224  
Rent—cost of services   11,715       10,384  
Rent related to items (a) and (d) above   (59 )     (208 )
Adjusted rent—cost of services   11,656       10,176  
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR(f) $ 28,029      
 


(a)   Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
(b)   Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.
(c)   Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.
(d)   During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income.
(e)   Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
(f)   This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.
     

The following table present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments:

  Home Health and Hospice Services   Senior Living Services   All Other   Total
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025              
Revenue $ 159,443   $ 49,534   $ 865   $ 209,842
Segment Cost of Services $ 132,169   $ 35,085        
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 27,274   $ 14,449       $ 41,723
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024              
Revenue $ 114,490   $ 40,015   $ 2,410   $ 156,915
Segment Cost of Services $ 94,940   $ 28,004        
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 19,550   $ 12,011       $ 31,561
 

The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to income from operations:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
       
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations(a) $ 41,723     $ 31,561  
Less: Unallocated corporate expenses   13,694       10,161  
Less: Depreciation and amortization   1,892       1,331  
Rent—cost of services   11,715       10,384  
Other income   (69 )     85  
Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations:      
Less: Start-up operations(b)   78       (82 )
Share-based compensation expense(c)   2,167       1,526  
Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(d)   272       137  
Activities associated with transitioning operations(e)   20       (628 )
Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(f)   51       275  
Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   747       152  
Income from operations $ 12,650     $ 8,524  
 


(a)   Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, unallocated corporate and administrative expenses, and, in order to view the operations’ performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation expense, (3) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (4) costs associated with transitioning operations, (5) unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. “All Other” consists of revenues generated at operating locations not included in the segment financial information reviewed by the CODM. Revenue included in the “All Other” category is insignificant individually, and therefore does not constitute a reportable segment. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “Unallocated corporate expenses”, accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
(b)   Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
(c)   Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.
(d)   Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.
(e)   During the year ended December 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 which were recorded as a gain on asset disposition on the consolidated statements of income.
(f)   Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
     

The tables below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
  Home Health and Hospice   Senior Living
    2025       2024       2025       2024  
               
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 27,274     $ 19,550     $ 14,449     $ 12,011  
Less: Rent—cost of services   2,142       1,729       9,573       8,655  
Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations   (7 )     (65 )     (52 )     (143 )
Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 25,139     $ 17,886     $ 4,928     $ 3,499  
 

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) results related to start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (e) share-based compensation expense, (f) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (g) activities associated with transitioning operations, (h) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (i) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) results related to start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (h) activities associated with transitioning operations, (i) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.


