Devon Energy Reports First-Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the first-quarter 2025. The company also declared its quarterly dividend and provided an updated 2025 outlook. Devon’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables, guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon’s website, www.devonenergy.com.

The company’s first-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact [email protected] Michelle Hindmarch, 405-552-7460 405-228-4450

