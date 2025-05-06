Barrick Announces Name Change to BARRICK MINING CORPORATION and Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:GOLD1)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed its name change to Barrick Mining Corporation and « Société minière Barrick » in French, following receipt of shareholder approval at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

The Barrick common shares will commence trading under the Company’s new name on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange at the start of trading on May 9, 2025. In connection with the name change, the ticker symbol for the Barrick common shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange will be changed to ‘B’, effective as of the start of trading on May 9, 2025. The Barrick common shares will continue to trade under the ‘ABX’ ticker symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The new CUSIP number for the Barrick common shares effective at the start of trading on May 9, 2025 will be 06849F108.

The Company also today announced that the nominees put forward in the Information Circular for the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick.

Detailed voting results of the business considered at the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are set out below.

Voting results for the election of each of the directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld D. Mark Bristow 1,020,378,227 98.51 % 15,416,258 1.49 % Helen Cai 1,010,295,881 97.54 % 25,498,604 2.46 % Isela A. Costantini 1,005,499,131 97.08 % 30,295,354 2.92 % Brian L. Greenspun 983,079,618 94.91 % 52,714,867 5.09 % J. Brett Harvey 942,971,604 91.04 % 92,822,881 8.96 % Anne N. Kabagambe 1,015,871,620 98.08 % 19,222,865 1.92 % Loreto Silva 1,014,662,624 97.96 % 21,131,861 2.04 % John L. Thornton 883,067,332 85.26 % 152,727,153 14.74 % Ben van Beurden 1,025,415,531 99.00 % 10,378,954 1.00 % Pekka J. Vauramo 1,005,397,144 97.07 % 30,397,341 2.93 %



Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 1,074,381,424 93.24 % 77,936,649 6.76 %



Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 945,831,487 91.28 % 90,362,970 8.72 %



Voting results for the special resolution approving the name change are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 1,131,229,279 98.14 % 21,482,618 1.86 %



Enquiries:

Investor and Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: [email protected]



Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “build”, “strategy”, “commitment”, “develop”, “replenish”, “secure”, “transform”, “continue”, “expand”, “grow”, “expand”, “extension”, “invest”, “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick’s future plans and the timing for such plans, growth potential, financial strength, investments and overall strategy; and expectations regarding future price assumptions, financial performance, shareholder returns and other outlook or guidance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this press release in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick’s ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

