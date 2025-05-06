Nagaland State Partners with Vibha to Drive Educational Reform and Strengthen Foundational Learning

Vibha - A Brighter Future for Children L to R: SAMAGRA SHIKSHA: Kelhikha Kenye, Dep Mission Dir; Bijano Murry, Joint Mission Dir; Temsunaro Aier, State Mission Dir; VIBHA: Kshitij Neroorkar, Dir Projects; Rahul Ranjan, Sr.Program Manager; James Kikon, IT Cons; Atanu Karmakar, Data Analysis & Evaluation Cons Ms. Temsunaro Aier, State Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Nagaland

Samagra Shiksha, Nagaland partners with Vibha to advance ECCE, FLN, and data-driven reforms under the NIPUN Bharat Mission.

Our shared mission is to build a strong, equitable foundation of learning for every child, through data-driven planning, capacity-building, and systemic innovation.” — Dr. Kshitij Neroorkar, Director – Projects, Vibha

CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant step toward advancing foundational learning in Nagaland, Samagra Shiksha, Nagaland, and Vibha, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaboratively enhance Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programs under the State NIPUN Project Management Unit (PMU). This strategic partnership aligns with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the NIPUN Bharat Mission.The MoU was formally signed by Ms. Temsunaro Aier, State Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, and Dr. Kshitij Neroorkar, Director – Projects, Vibha. This partnership marks a critical milestone in delivering data-driven, tech-enabled educational transformation in Nagaland."With Vibha's technical support in the State NIPUN PMU, we are now able to analyze student assessment data in a more effective and meaningful manner that is aligned with each student’s Lakshyas (Targets) and Individual Development Goals under the FLN and ECCE programs respectively”, explained Ms. Temsunaro Aier, IAS, State Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha. “The insights from this analysis will be instrumental in designing need-based interventions and targeted teacher training - especially crucial in areas that are currently lagging or require additional support. These efforts align with the goals of the Nagaland NIPUN Mission, which aims to ensure that every child in the state achieves the desired competencies in reading, writing, and numeracy by the end of Grade 3.”Ms. Aier also expressed confidence in the potential of this collaboration to significantly enhance educational outcomes across the state.“We are honored to partner with Samagra Shiksha, Nagaland,” said Dr. Kshitij Neroorkar, Director – Projects, Vibha. “Our shared mission is to build a strong, equitable foundation of learning for every child, through data-driven planning, capacity-building, and systemic innovation.”VIBHA'S KEY CONTRIBUTIONS TOWARD FOUNDATIONAL LEARNING IN NAGALANDUnder the MoU, Vibha has deployed two dedicated technical consultants—a Data Analysis & Evaluation Consultant and an IT Consultant—to support and strengthen the MIS systems, student data analytics, and impact evaluation under the State NIPUN PMU.1. Nagaland Literacy and Numeracy Fest (NLNF) 2.0Supported the State Jury in reviewing 162 Micro Improvement Plans (MIPs) and finalizing the top 30 innovations across Numeracy, Literacy, and Leadership categories.Compiled a best practices video to support future teacher training and capacity-building initiatives.2. Transforming Student Assessment Data into Actionable InsightsAnalyzed over 52,000 student assessments to identify learning gaps and trends across ECCE and FLN stages.Mapped student performance to Nagaland ECCE Development Goals and Lakshya competencies, providing evidence-based recommendations for improved learning outcomes.3. Real-Time Monitoring with a Smart DashboardDeveloped a user-friendly dashboard offering drill-down insights at the district, block, and school levels.Enabled real-time monitoring of FLN trends, ECCE Development Goals, and school-level performance metrics.4. BEACON Schools: Building Exemplary Education ModelsSupported the development and deployment of an online self-assessment platform.Provided ongoing technical support to schools and education officials to facilitate continuous progress tracking.5. Actionable Analytics for SCERTDelivered targeted insights to SCERT Nagaland, helping identify underperforming blocks and enabling focused teacher training aligned with NIPUN goals.6. Capacity Building and Integration with State SystemsPresented assessment insights during Training of Trainers (ToT) for EBRC representatives.Ongoing discussions with Vidya Samiksha Kendra and Samagra Shiksha to integrate findings into State systems, amplifying the mission's reach and effectiveness.ABOUT VIBHAVibha is a leading non-profit organization committed to catalyzing scalable, innovative solutions in education. Through strategic collaborations with governments and grassroots organizations, Vibha empowers systemic change in foundational education, ed-tech innovation, and capacity building.About Samagra Shiksha, NagalandSamagra Shiksha is an integrated scheme for school education under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. In Nagaland, the mission focuses on holistic improvement of school education, covering early childhood care to senior secondary levels, with a vision to ensure inclusive, equitable, and quality learning for all.GLOSSARY OF TERMS:ECCE – Early Childhood Care and EducationFLN – Foundational Literacy and NumeracyNIPUN – National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and NumeracyPMU – Project Management UnitNEP – National Education PolicyMoU – Memorandum of UnderstandingMIS – Management Information SystemMIP – Micro-Improvement PlanNLNF – Nagaland Literacy and Numeracy FestSCERT – State Council of Educational Research and TrainingToT – Training of TrainersEBRC – Educational Block Resource CentreIT – Information TechnologyAuthored by Deepali BhagwateAssociate Director of Continuous Improvement, VibhaFor media inquiries, contact: [email protected] Website: www.vibha.org

