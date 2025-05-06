Attorney General Bailey Files Groundbreaking Rule to End Big Tech’s Censorship Monopoly and Protect Online Free Speech

May 6, 2025 2:48 pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey today announced the filing of a first-in-the-nation rule under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act that targets corporate censorship and secures freedom of expression for social media users. The rule requires Big Tech platforms to allow Missouri users to choose their own content moderators rather than being forced to rely on the biased algorithms of monopolistic tech giants.

“Big Tech oligarchs have manipulated the content Missourians see online and silenced voices they don’t like. That ends now,” said Attorney General Bailey. “With this rule, Missouri becomes the first state in America to take real, enforceable action against corporate censorship. I’m using every tool to ensure Missourians—not Silicon Valley—control what they see on social media.”

The rule—codified as 15 CSR 60-19—clarifies that it is an unfair, deceptive, or otherwise unlawful practice for social media platforms to deny users the ability to choose an independent content moderator. Platforms must now provide a choice screen upon account activation and at regular intervals, must not favor their own moderation tools, and must allow full interoperability for outside moderators chosen by users.

The rule also prohibits social media companies from imposing unreasonable access restrictions on third-party content moderators and includes carefully tailored exceptions to prevent child exploitation and unlawful threats.

This regulation is grounded in the Supreme Court’s guidance from Moody v. NetChoice, which recognized the authority of state governments to enforce competition laws in the interest of free expression.

“This rule marks the beginning of a sustained effort to dismantle the ‘Big Brother’ speech-control machinery of corporate America,” said Attorney General Bailey. “We are grateful for new leaders in the White House who have reversed the Biden Administration’s weaponization of Big Tech, building on our groundbreaking litigation that helped Missouri blow the lid off the federal government’s massive censorship conspiracy. We are continuing the charge to protect free speech and take back the digital public square.”

Public forums will be announced in the coming weeks to gather further input and evidence from Missourians about deceptive practices by social media companies.

The full rule can be read here.