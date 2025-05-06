Cerence AI Files Copyright Infringement Suit Against Microsoft and Nuance

Lawsuit marks continued effort by Cerence AI to protect its decades of innovation and IP

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced the filing of a copyright infringement and breach of contract lawsuit against Microsoft and Nuance Communications in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

Cerence AI and its predecessors have an extensive history of industry-leading innovation and technological achievement. This has resulted in a strong intellectual property portfolio, which the company intends to protect through strategic, continued IP protection efforts. The lawsuit is specific to Cerence AI’s text-to-speech technology, a foundational component of the company’s product portfolio and its work with both automakers and transportation OEMs, as well as outside of automotive.

“At Cerence AI, we are deeply committed to having our intellectual property rights respected and enforced, especially as we continue to expand to new markets beyond automotive,” said Jennifer Salinas, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel, Cerence AI. “We believe in the strength of our intellectual property portfolio and plan to vigorously defend our intellectual property rights against infringers. This action against Microsoft and Nuance is necessary to protect our investments, as well as our deep history and culture of innovation.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding: Cerence’s expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “goal,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “continues,” “will,” “may,” or “estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: there can be no assurance as to developments related to the litigation, the outcome of the litigation, or remedies that could be awarded in connection with the litigation; our ability to establish or maintain our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; IP, or legal strategies; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

