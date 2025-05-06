MacroGenics Announces Date of First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, MD, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The Company will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results or corporate progress for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company may resume its practice of hosting quarterly results conference calls in the future.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

