WW International, Inc. Schedules Investor Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers” or the “Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, announced that it will host an investor conference call today May 6, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. ET. During the call, Tara Comonte, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Felicia DellaFortuna, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss an agreement with the Company’s lenders and noteholders that will significantly reduce debt obligations that is currently expected to result in a voluntary prepackaged filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com , under Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for at least 90 days.

About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, providing an accessible, holistic model of care through our #1 doctor-recommended Points® Program, clinical interventions including weight-loss medications, and community support. Since 1963, we have empowered our millions of members to build healthy habits to live longer lives. Our innovative, trusted spectrum of solutions provides members with the tools and resources they need to reach and sustain their goals wherever they are on their journey. To learn more visit weightwatchers.com or corporate.ww.com .

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by the Company pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company's website at corporate.ww.com ).

