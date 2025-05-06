Submit Release
CVG Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

First quarter sales of $170 million, EPS of $(0.09), Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million
Significantly improved free cash flow enables further debt paydown
Updates guidance for full year 2025

/EIN News/ -- NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

During the quarter, the Company completed a strategic reorganization of its operations into three segments: Global Seating, Global Electrical Systems, and Trim Systems and Components. The results and comparisons presented below reflect continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights (Results from Continuing Operations; compared with prior year, where comparisons are noted)

  • Revenues of $169.8 million, down 12.7%, primarily due to softening in global Construction and Agriculture markets and North America Class 8 truck demand.
  • Operating income of $1.4 million, adjusted operating income of $2.1 million, down compared to operating income of $4.5 million and adjusted operating income of $6.3 million. The decrease in operating income was driven primarily by lower sales volumes offset by reductions in SG&A expense.
  • Net loss from continuing operations of $3.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share and adjusted net loss of $2.6 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $1.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $2.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million, down 40.2%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.4%, down from 5.0%.
  • Free cash flow of $11.2 million, up $17.7 million, due to better working capital management. Net debt decreased $11.7 million compared to the year end 2024 level.
  • Gross margin expansion of 250 basis points versus Q4 2024 due to operational efficiency improvements and conclusion of one-time cost drivers from 2024.

James Ray, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our first quarter results demonstrate sequential improvement in margins and free cash flow. Cash generation and debt paydown remain key priorities for CVG, as we look to build on our strong free cash performance in the first quarter through further margin improvement, working capital reduction, and reduced capital expenditures. We are beginning to see the benefits of efforts made in 2024, including strategic divestments of non-core businesses, to transform CVG. These divestitures, as well as our priority on improving operational efficiency, have allowed us to streamline operations, lower our cost structure, and drive cash generation to pay down debt. Despite industry-wide and global macroeconomic headwinds, we are prioritizing strong execution from the top down within CVG focused on cost mitigation, margin improvement, and operational efficiency.”

Mr. Ray continued, “The actions we took last year position us well for the future. Change management is always difficult, and I would personally like to thank the entire CVG team for their efforts throughout the process. I would like to thank Bob Griffin, our current Chairman, for his contributions to CVG’s strategic goals and priorities over the years. I am also excited to continue working with Bill Johnson, a current board member who is expected to become the Chairman of the Board following Mr. Griffin’s retirement, effective May 15, 2025. While we acknowledge the current macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical environment, the transformation undertaken in 2024 makes CVG a lower cost, more nimble company, better positioned to navigate these challenges. We are committed to execution, delivery, and driving operational efficiency, while managing the potential impact of trade policy.”

Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are encouraged by the quarter-over-quarter improvement in our financial performance, as we start to see the benefits of our strategic portfolio realignment and operational efficiency efforts. However, given the economic environment and policy concerns, we are adjusting our outlook to reflect current market conditions. Our focused portfolio, now more closely aligned with our customers through our re-segmentation, positions us for improved value capture as end markets recover.”

First Quarter Financial Results from Continuing Operations
(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

  First Quarter        
    2025       2024     $ Change   % Change
Revenues $ 169.8     $ 194.6     $ (24.8 )     (12.7 )%
Gross profit $ 17.8     $ 23.2     $ (5.4 )     (23.3 )%
Gross margin   10.5 %     11.9 %        
Adjusted gross profit 1 $ 18.3     $ 24.7     $ (6.4 )     (25.9 )%
Adjusted gross margin 1   10.8 %     12.7 %        
Operating income $ 1.4     $ 4.5     $ (3.1 )     (68.9 )%
Operating margin   0.8 %     2.3 %        
Adjusted operating income 1 $ 2.1     $ 6.3     $ (4.2 )     (66.7 )%
Adjusted operating margin 1   1.2 %     3.2 %        
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (3.1 )   $ 1.4     $ (4.5 )     NM2  
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations 1 $ (2.6 )   $ 2.8     $ (5.4 )     NM2  
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.09 )   $ 0.05     $ (0.14 )     NM2  
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted 1 $ (0.08 )   $ 0.08     $ (0.16 )     NM2  
Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 5.8     $ 9.7     $ (3.9 )     (40.2 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 1   3.4 %     5.0 %        
1   See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation        
2   Not meaningful        
         

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations

First Quarter 2025 Results

  • First quarter 2025 revenues were $169.8 million, compared to $194.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 12.7%. The overall decrease in revenues was due to lower sales as a result of a softening in customer demand across all segments.
  • Operating income in the first quarter 2025 was $1.4 million compared to $4.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was attributable to the impact of lower sales volumes. First quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $2.1 million, compared to $6.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $2.5 million and $2.2 million for the first quarter 2025 and 2024, respectively.
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $3.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, for the first quarter 2025 compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the prior year period. First quarter 2025 adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $2.6 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $2.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

On March 31, 2025, the Company had $32.4 million of outstanding borrowings on its U.S. revolving credit facility and no outstanding borrowings on its China credit facility, $20.2 million of cash and $102.5 million of availability from the credit facilities (subject to covenant limitations), resulting in total liquidity of $122.7 million.

First Quarter 2025 Segment Results

Global Seating Segment

  • Revenues were $73.4 million compared to $80.8 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 9.1%, due to lower sales volume as a result of decreased customer demand.
  • Operating income was $2.7 million, compared $2.8 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 3.0%, primarily attributable to lower sales volume and increased freight costs. First quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $2.7 million compared to $2.8 million in the prior year period.

Global Electrical Systems Segment

  • Revenues were $50.5 million compared to $58.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 14.1%, primarily as a result of decreased customer demand.
  • Operating loss was $0.3 million compared to operating income of $0.4 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts. First quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $0.2 million compared to $1.5 million in the prior year period.

Trim Systems and Components Segment

  • Revenues were $45.9 million compared to $55.1 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 16.6%, primarily as a result of decreased customer demand.
  • Operating income was $1.5 million compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 63.5%. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to lower sales volume and increased freight costs. First quarter 2025 adjusted operating income was $1.6 million compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

CVG updated the Company's outlook for the full year 2025, based on current market conditions:

Metric Prior 2025 Outlook ($ millions) 2025 Outlook ($ millions)
Net Sales $670 - $710 $660- $690
Adjusted EBITDA $25 - $30 $22 - $27
Free Cash Flow   > $20
     

This outlook reflects, among others, current industry forecasts for North America Class 8 truck builds. According to ACT Research, 2025 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 255,000 units. The 2024 actual Class 8 truck builds according to the ACT Research was 332,372 units.

Construction and Agriculture end markets are projected to decline approximately 5-15% in 2025. However, we expect the contribution from new business wins outside of Construction and Agriculture end markets in Electrical Systems to soften this decline.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss this press release is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Management intends to reference the Q1 2025 Earnings Call Presentation during the conference call. To participate, dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 57416. International participants dial (289) 819-1520 using conference code 57416.  

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year. 

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, dial (888) 660-6264 using access code 57416#.

Company Contact
Andy Cheung
Chief Financial Officer
CVG
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Ross Collins or Stephen Poe
Alpha IR Group
[email protected]

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of systems, assemblies and components to the global commercial vehicle market and the electric vehicle market. We deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets, changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction and agricultural equipment business, the Company’s prospects in the wire harness, and electric vehicle markets, the Company’s initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company’s strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

Other Information

Throughout this document, certain numbers in the tables or elsewhere may not sum due to rounding. Rounding may have also impacted the presentation of certain year-on-year percentage changes.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (1)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
Revenues $ 169,795     $ 194,626  
Cost of revenues   152,002       171,462  
Gross profit   17,793       23,164  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   16,385       18,655  
Operating  income   1,408       4,509  
Other (income) expense   (72 )     212  
Interest expense   2,503       2,186  
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   (1,023 )     2,111  
Provision for income taxes   2,116       665  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (3,139 )   $ 1,446  
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations   (1,173 )     1,493  
Net income (loss)   (4,312 )     2,939  
Basic earnings (loss) per share      
Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.09 )   $ 0.05  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ (0.03 )   $ 0.04  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share      
Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.09 )   $ 0.05  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ (0.03 )   $ 0.04  
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic   33,693       33,325  
Diluted   33,693       33,403  
               

(1) The operating results related to the cab structures business and Industrial Automation business have been reflected as discontinued operations in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for all periods presented.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
ASSETS March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Current assets:      
Cash $ 20,213     $ 26,630  
Accounts receivable, net   119,485       118,683  
Inventories   123,086       128,224  
Other current assets   30,667       29,763  
Total current assets   293,451       303,300  
Property, plant and equipment, net   68,684       68,861  
Intangible assets, net   3,781       3,918  
Deferred income taxes   11,381       11,084  
Other assets, net   42,526       37,410  
Total assets $ 419,823     $ 424,573  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 85,556     $ 77,002  
Accrued liabilities and other   39,136       40,358  
Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt   13,906       8,438  
Total current liabilities   138,598       125,798  
Long-term debt   103,494       127,062  
Pension and other post-retirement benefits   8,472       8,143  
Other long-term liabilities   32,603       27,978  
Total liabilities $ 283,167     $ 288,981  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock $     $  
Common stock   337       337  
Treasury stock   (16,468 )     (16,468 )
Additional paid-in capital   269,887       269,117  
Retained deficit   (78,363 )     (74,051 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (38,737 )     (43,343 )
Total stockholders’ equity   136,656       135,592  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 419,823     $ 424,573  
               


COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Corporate/Other   Total
  2025   2024     2025     2024   2025   2024     2025       2024     2025   2024
Revenues $ 73,408   $ 80,797   $ 50,453     $ 58,726   $ 45,934   $ 55,103   $     $     $ 169,795   $ 194,626
Gross profit (loss)   9,091     10,846     3,990       4,825     4,712     7,600           (107 )     17,793     23,164
Selling, general & administrative expenses   6,378     8,051     4,306       4,382     3,177     3,400     2,524       2,822       16,385     18,655
Operating income (loss) $ 2,713   $ 2,795   $ (316 )   $ 443   $ 1,535   $ 4,200   $ (2,524 )   $ (2,929 )   $ 1,408   $ 4,509
                                                                 


COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
Gross profit $ 17,793     $ 23,164  
Restructuring   530       1,583  
Adjusted gross profit $ 18,323     $ 24,747  
% of revenues   10.8 %     12.7 %
 


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
Operating income $ 1,408     $ 4,509  
Restructuring   702       1,777  
Adjusted operating income $ 2,110     $ 6,286  
% of revenues   1.2 %     3.2 %
               


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (3,139 )   $ 1,446  
Operating income adjustments   702       1,777  
Adjusted provision for income taxes1   (176 )     (444 )
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (2,613 )   $ 2,779  
       
Diluted EPS $ (0.09 )   $ 0.05  
Adjustments to diluted EPS $ 0.01     $ 0.03  
Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.08 )   $ 0.08  
1. Reported Tax Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%
 


  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (3,139 )   $ 1,446  
Interest expense   2,503       2,186  
Provision for income taxes   2,116       665  
Depreciation expense   3,438       3,431  
Amortization expense   141       183  
EBITDA $ 5,059     $ 7,911  
% of revenues   3.0 %     4.1 %
       
EBITDA adjustments      
Restructuring $ 702     $ 1,777  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,761     $ 9,688  
% of revenues   3.4 %     5.0 %
               


  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 2,713     $ (316 )   $ 1,535     $ (2,524 )   $ 1,408  
Restructuring         530       45       127       702  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 2,713     $ 214     $ 1,580     $ (2,397 )   $ 2,110  
% of revenues   3.7 %     0.4 %     3.4 %         1.2 %
                                   


  Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 2,796     $ 444     $ 4,200     $ (2,931 )   $ 4,509  
Restructuring   45       1,091       470       171     $ 1,777  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 2,841     $ 1,535     $ 4,670     $ (2,760 )   $ 6,286  
% of revenues   3.5 %     2.6 %     8.5 %         3.2 %
                                   

The following tables present reconciliations of the captions within CVG's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to Free cash flow, attributable to continuing operations, discontinued operations, and total CVG for the three and three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
CONTINUING OPERATIONS      
Cash flows from operating activities $ 15,015     $ (4,832 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (3,806 )     (4,837 )
Proceeds from sale of business         3,200  
Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 11,209     $ (6,469 )
       
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS      
Cash flows from operating activities $ 157     $ 2,476  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment         (222 )
Free cash flow from discontinued operations $ 157     $ 2,254  
       
TOTAL COMPANY      
Cash flows from operating activities $ 15,172     $ (2,356 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (3,806 )     (5,059 )
Proceeds from sale of business         3,200  
Free cash flow $ 11,366     $ (4,215 )
               

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Appendix B: Supplemental Quarterly Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2024 and 2023 by Quarter
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Total
Revenues $ 80,797     $ 58,726     $ 55,103     $ 194,626  
Cost of revenues   69,951       53,901       47,503       171,355  
Gross profit   10,846       4,825       7,600       23,271  
Selling, general & administrative expenses   8,051       4,382       3,400       15,833  
Operating income $ 2,795     $ 443     $ 4,200     $ 7,438  
Corporate and other unallocated costs               2,929  
Other (income) expense               212  
Interest expense               2,186  
Income before provision for income taxes             $ 2,111  
                   


  Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 2,795     $ 443     $ 4,200     $ (2,929 )   $ 4,509  
Restructuring   45       1,091       470       171       1,777  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 2,840     $ 1,534     $ 4,670     $ (2,758 )   $ 6,286  
                                       


    Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
    Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Total
Revenues   $ 82,404     $ 53,639     $ 57,622     $ 193,665  
Cost of revenues     71,770       49,655       51,672       173,097  
Gross profit     10,634       3,984       5,950       20,568  
Selling, general & administrative expenses     8,534       4,523       3,623       16,680  
Operating income (loss)   $ 2,100     $ (539 )   $ 2,327     $ 3,888  
Corporate and other unallocated costs                 2,824  
Other (income) expense                 206  
Interest expense                 2,417  
Loss before provision for income taxes               $ (1,559 )
                     


    Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
    Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss)   $ 2,100     $ (539 )   $ 2,327     $ (2,824 )   $ 1,064  
Restructuring     762       1,379       1,634             3,775  
Adjusted operating income (loss)   $ 2,862     $ 840     $ 3,961     $ (2,824 )   $ 4,839  
                                         


  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Total
Revenues $ 76,643     $ 46,714     $ 48,415     $ 171,772  
Cost of revenues   68,834       43,721       42,706       155,261  
Gross profit   7,809       2,993       5,709       16,511  
Selling, general & administrative expenses   5,805       4,468       3,806       14,079  
Operating income (loss) $ 2,004     $ (1,475 )   $ 1,903     $ 2,432  
Corporate and other unallocated costs               3,492  
Other (income) expense               (1,033 )
Interest expense               2,371  
Loss before provision for income taxes             $ (2,398 )
                   


  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss) $                   2,004     $                 (1,475 )   $                   1,903     $                 (3,492 )   $                 (1,060 )
Restructuring                           778                            1,275                            2,164                                  —                            4,217  
Gain on sale of fixed assets                              —                                  —                          (3,544 )                            (3,544 )
Adjusted operating income (loss) $                   2,782     $                     (200 )   $                       523     $                 (3,492 )   $                     (387 )
                                       


  Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Total
Revenues $ 74,838     $ 44,049     $ 44,405     $ 163,292  
Cost of revenues   66,428       42,669       41,120       150,217  
Gross profit   8,410       1,380       3,285       13,075  
Selling, general & administrative expenses   7,735       4,369       3,413       15,517  
Operating income (loss) $ 675     $ (2,989 )   $ (128 )   $ (2,442 )
Corporate and other unallocated costs               2,829  
Other (income) expense               (1,585 )
Interest expense               2,200  
Loss on extinguishment of debt               509  
Loss before provision for income taxes             $ (6,395 )
                   


  Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 675     $ (2,989 )   $ (128 )   $ (2,829 )   $ (5,271 )
Restructuring   (39 )           1,054             1,015  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 636     $ (2,989 )   $ 926     $ (2,829 )   $ (4,256 )
                                       


  Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Total
Revenues $ 95,877     $ 58,534     $ 63,640     $ 218,051  
Cost of revenues   83,678       49,166       53,218       186,062  
Gross profit   12,199       9,368       10,422       31,989  
Selling, general & administrative expenses   8,038       4,225       4,124       16,387  
Operating income $ 4,161     $ 5,143     $ 6,298     $ 15,602  
Corporate and other unallocated costs               3,203  
Other (income) expense               (203 )
Interest expense               2,749  
Income before provision for income taxes             $ 9,853  
                   


  Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 4,161     $ 5,143     $ 6,298     $ (3,203 )   $ 12,399  
Restructuring   82       8                   90  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 4,243     $ 5,151     $ 6,298     $ (3,203 )   $ 12,489  
                                       


  Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Total
Revenues $ 89,807     $ 67,581     $ 63,412     $ 220,800  
Cost of revenues   76,961       55,814       52,407       185,182  
Gross profit   12,846       11,767       11,005       35,618  
Selling, general & administrative expenses   8,532       4,685       4,816       18,033  
Operating income $ 4,314     $ 7,082     $ 6,189     $ 17,585  
Corporate and other unallocated costs               3,099  
Other (income) expense               308  
Interest expense               2,672  
Income before provision for income taxes             $ 11,506  
                   


  Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 4,314     $ 7,082     $ 6,189     $ (3,099 )   $ 14,486  
Restructuring   49             294             343  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 4,363     $ 7,082     $ 6,483     $ (3,099 )   $ 14,829  
                                       


  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Total
Revenues $ 85,220     $ 57,136     $ 60,541     $ 202,897  
Cost of revenues   74,861       48,222       50,396       173,479  
Gross profit   10,359       8,914       10,145       29,418  
Selling, general & administrative expenses   8,716       3,983       4,432       17,131  
Operating income $ 1,643     $ 4,931     $ 5,713     $ 12,287  
Corporate and other unallocated costs               3,367  
Other (income) expense               383  
Interest expense               2,489  
Income before provision for income taxes             $ 6,048  
                   


  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 1,643     $ 4,931     $ 5,713     $ (3,367 )   $ 8,920  
Restructuring                            
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 1,643     $ 4,931     $ 5,713     $ (3,367 )   $ 8,920  
                                       


  Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Total
Revenues $ 77,786     $ 59,139     $ 56,796     $ 193,721  
Cost of revenues   69,873       49,543       49,890       169,306  
Gross profit   7,913       9,596       6,906       24,415  
Selling, general & administrative expenses   8,906       4,195       4,027       17,128  
Operating income (loss) $ (993 )   $ 5,401     $ 2,879     $ 7,287  
Corporate and other unallocated costs               3,219  
Other (income) expense               707  
Interest expense               2,338  
Income before provision for income taxes             $ 1,023  
                   


  Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
  Global Seating   Global Electrical Systems   Trim Systems and Components   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss) $ (993 )   $ 5,401     $ 2,879     $ (3,219 )   $ 4,068  
Restructuring               385       982       1,367  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (993 )   $ 5,401     $ 3,264     $ (2,237 )   $ 5,435  
                                       

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.


