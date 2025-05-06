As Economic Instability Concerns Retirees, Sanctuary Metals Becomes Go-To Resource for Precious Metals IRAs

As inflation rises and markets fluctuate, Sanctuary Metals offers gold and silver IRAs to protect retirement savings. Founded by Luke Losinsky after the 2008 crisis, this Californian firm provides personalized service while avoiding high-pressure sales tactics.



/EIN News/ -- LADERA RANCH, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid rising inflation, shifting monetary policies, and renewed market volatility, a growing number of Americans are turning to gold and silver to safeguard their retirement savings. Sanctuary Metals, a California-based precious metals firm helping everyday investors take control of their financial future, is at the center of this shift.

Specializing in self-directed IRAs backed by physical gold and silver, Sanctuary Metals provides clients with a seamless path to diversify their retirement portfolios away from traditional assets like stocks and bonds. The company also offers direct cash purchases and secure storage options, supported by a transparent, client-first buyback program.

"We're seeing a major shift in how people think about retirement," said Luke Losinsky, CEO of Sanctuary Metals. "In an environment where trust in traditional institutions is declining, people want control over their savings and gold and silver offer exactly that."

Losinsky founded the company after witnessing the devastating impact of the 2008 financial crisis on retirement accounts. That experience inspired the formation of Sanctuary Metals and shaped its ethical, education-based approach. The firm steers clear of high-pressure sales tactics, opting for personalized, one-on-one support with a dedicated metals specialist for every client.

Recent industry data highlights the growing relevance of Sanctuary Metals' offerings. In 2024 alone, gold prices soared over 28 percent, while silver posted a 25 percent gain. Both consumer demand and central bank acquisitions drive these trends. Forecasts project continued growth for precious metals through 2030, with silver expected to benefit from its expanding role in green technology sectors like solar energy and electric vehicles.

As more investors seek stability in tangible assets, Sanctuary Metals meets demand without compromising its core values. "We don't outsource relationships," Losinsky added. "We walk clients through the process, from IRA rollover to selecting their metals. It's about peace of mind, not just performance."

In addition to its financial services, the company is investing in educational tools and planning the release of an updated investor resource hub. Sanctuary's next phase includes digital onboarding features and more accessible learning materials for first-time metals buyers.

"With every market correction, people are reminded that paper wealth is fragile," said Losinsky. "Our mission is to provide something real something lasting."

Visit the Sanctuary Metals website to learn more about physical precious metals investing.

About Sanctuary Metals

Sanctuary Metals is a values-driven precious metals company specializing in physical gold and silver. The firm helps clients diversify their retirement portfolios by converting traditional IRAs and 401(k)s into self-directed IRAs and offers secure options for direct purchases. Founded in response to the 2008 financial crisis, Sanctuary Metals is committed to transparency, personalized service, and long-term client security.

Contact Information:

Luke Losinsky

Sanctuary Metals

www.sanctuarymetals.com

[email protected]

