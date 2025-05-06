Reed’s Launches New Multifunctional Soda Line with 4 Bold Flavors

Bringing Fresh, Organic Ginger & Functional Ingredients to the Modern Wellness Space

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s, Inc. (OTCQX: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, is thrilled to introduce its all-new Multifunctional Soda Line, redefining refreshment with delicious flavors, powerful ingredients, and a smarter way to sip. This new line features four innovative flavors: Berry Bubbly, Strawberry Vanilla, Root Beer, and Lemongrass Ginger—each packed with functional ingredients designed for today’s health-conscious consumer.

“Reed’s has long been ahead of the curve as plant-based and functional ingredients continue to gain traction in the beverage category,” said Cyril Wallace, CEO at Reed’s Inc. “The Company has been crafting beverages with fresh, organic ginger—a well-known superfood and plant-based powerhouse—since the beginning. Now, we’re bringing that legacy to market in a new, fresh way with even more functional ingredients designed to fuel modern lifestyles.”

SodaSmarter (™): Powerful Ingredients That Make a Difference

Reed’s Functional Soda isn’t just another sparkling drink—it’s a game-changer in the functional beverage category. Each can is crafted with:

Fresh, Organic Ginger – A time-honored superfood known for its potential to support immunity, digestion, and overall wellness.

– A time-honored superfood known for its potential to support immunity, digestion, and overall wellness. Prebiotic Fiber – For the support of gut health.

– For the support of gut health. Functional Mushrooms & Adaptogens – Featuring Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane, Chaga, and Turkey Tail, which may help support clarity, focus, and balance.

– Featuring Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane, Chaga, and Turkey Tail, which may help support clarity, focus, and balance. Turmeric & Black Pepper – A powerful duo known for their potential to reduce inflammation.

– A powerful duo known for their potential to reduce inflammation. Organic Cane Sugar - Only 5g of organic cane sugar per can with no artificial additives.



Real Ginger, Low Sugar, Adaptogen Blend

Unlike traditional sodas loaded with sugar and artificial ingredients, Reed’s Functional Soda flavors are low in sugar (averaging 5g per can), range in organic ginger content from 2000-5000mg, and contain only 30-45 calories. The bold SodaSmarter (™) flavor lineup delivers a refreshing, modern take on soda favorites:

Berry Bubbly – A fruit-forward burst of flavor with a crisp, refreshing finish.

– A fruit-forward burst of flavor with a crisp, refreshing finish. Strawberry Vanilla – A creamy, indulgent twist without the guilt.

– A creamy, indulgent twist without the guilt. Root Beer – A nostalgic favorite reimagined with a functional kick.

– A nostalgic favorite reimagined with a functional kick. Lemongrass Ginger – A zesty, bold experience powered by fresh ginger.

SodaSmarter™: The Future of Refreshment

With SodaSmarter™, Reed’s is pioneering a new era in the beverage industry—one where soda isn’t just about taste, but about function, too. Designed for trend-forward, health-conscious consumers, Reed’s Functional Soda delivers a better-for-you refreshment option without sacrificing flavor or experience.

Availability

Reed’s Functional Soda Line is available for purchase now at Sprouts Farmers Market Stores nationwide and coming soon to other retailers and online shopping at store.drinkreeds.com. Consumers can visit drinkreeds.com/soda-smarter to learn more and shop their favorite flavors.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 32,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to- drink ginger mules and hard ginger ales. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and Cola. These flavors are also available in five zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com. To receive exclusive perks for Reed’s investors, please visit the Company’s page on the Stockperks app here.

Press Inquiries Contact

Jennifer Polkowske

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

[email protected]

(720) 330-2829

