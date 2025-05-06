Mueller Water Products to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA), a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America, announced that its management team will participate in the following investor conferences in May:

Oppenheimer 20 th Annual Industrial Growth Conference (virtual) on May 7, 2025, with management hosting investor meetings.

Annual Industrial Growth Conference (virtual) on May 7, 2025, with management hosting investor meetings. Wolfe Research 18th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference (New York, NY) on May 20, 2025, with management hosting investor meetings.

The accompanying presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations webpage under Investor Relations on the Company’s website www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid

770-206-4116

[email protected]

Media Contact: Jenny Barabas

470-806-5771

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.