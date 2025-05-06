Celebrating Public Service Recognition Week: Honoring OEM’s Dedicated Employees

Public service is more than a profession—it’s a calling. Every year, the State of Oregon observes Public Service Recognition Week (May 4–10) as a time to honor the dedication of public employees who work tirelessly to support and strengthen our communities. It is a chance to reflect on the essential work carried out by those who keep Oregon running and recognize the individuals who embody integrity, accountability, and excellence. As we celebrate Public Service Recognition Week, we’re proud to spotlight some of the dedicated OEM team members who make a difference every day.

Empowering Innovation in Public Service

This year, the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) is celebrating Public Service Recognition Week with the theme “Empowering Innovation,” spotlighting employees who:

Show respect for every individual

Pursue continuous improvement

Empower others

Within the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM), three exceptional individuals stand out for their contributions, demonstrating leadership, resilience and a commitment to strengthening emergency preparedness across the state, as a result they have been named OEM's 2025 Public Service Ambassadors.

Alaina Mayfield: Elevating Preparedness and Collaboration

OEM’s Preparedness Section Manager Alaina Mayfield, is a standout leader, earning the prestigious OEM Director’s Award for her exceptional leadership in emergency preparedness.

Alaina’s proactive approach has transformed risk assessment, training exercises, grant collaboration and public education, setting a new standard for comprehensive disaster preparedness. Her forward-thinking leadership creates an environment where strategic planning thrives, ensuring state agencies and partners are well-equipped for any challenges ahead.

Her leadership fosters creativity and inspires others to innovate, strengthening OEM’s commitment to preparedness.

Jeff Perkins: Advancing Public Safety Communications

As part of the Statewide Interoperability Program, Jeff Perkins, a public safety communications specialist, continues to push Oregon’s emergency management systems forward. Balancing tradition with innovation, Jeff ensures public safety communications remain effective and adaptable.

From resolving transportation challenges during the Falls Fire to pioneering new technologies at the Portland Rose Festival, Jeff continuously improves communication strategies to enhance safety. His efforts in interoperability solutions, integrating emergency responders and public officials, showcased his commitment to efficiency and cost-saving initiatives.

His decisive response during a plane crash at a wildfire incident further demonstrated his ability to act quickly in crisis situations, connecting federal incident management teams with state resources to expedite search and rescue efforts.

Jeff is a prime example of public service excellence, proving that innovation can drive meaningful impact statewide.

Stacey Todd: Leading Resilience in Emergency Response

Few embody the spirit of public service like Stacey Todd, whose unwavering dedication has left a lasting impact across 10 counties and two Tribal Nations.

From her role in summer wildfires in Wheeler County, where she operated emergency communications equipment to support evacuations, to her contributions in cybersecurity preparedness exercises in Vale, Stacey continues to push boundaries in public safety. She tackles challenges in natural hazards, infrastructure limitations, and resource constraints, ensuring local partners have the tools to navigate emergencies effectively.

Her documented lessons now serve as statewide resilience-building strategies, helping Oregon prepare for emerging threats. Stacey’s innovation and leadership make her a true Public Service Ambassador.

Join Us in Celebrating Oregon’s Public Employees

As we observe Public Service Recognition Week (May 4–10), let’s take a moment to honor all the dedicated individuals who work behind the scenes, strengthening emergency management, public safety, and community resilience.

Oregon thrives because of its public employees—innovators, problem solvers, and leaders who make a lasting impact across the state.

Join us in recognizing Stacey Todd, Alaina Mayfield, and Jeff Perkins, whose commitment to service and innovation exemplifies the true spirit of public service.

