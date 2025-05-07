TrueNAS H30 Wins Two ‘Best of Show’ Awards at NAB 2025

2x Winner at NAB Show 2025

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognition from both ITPro and TVBEuropeAt TrueNAS , we’ve never built storage just for the sake of storing data. We build it to unleash creativity, empower innovation, and give organizations the freedom to scale without compromise.That’s why we’re beyond proud to announce that the TrueNAS H30 has won not just one, but TWO Best of Show Awards at NAB 2025, presented by both ITPro and TVBEurope.These back-to-back wins aren’t just a celebration of performance. They are a true validation of our core mission: to deliver enterprise open storage that solves real-world media challenges without the complexity or cost of proprietary alternatives.Media Storage That Had Everyone TalkingThe judges’ decision was definitive. Amid fierce competition from across the industry, the TrueNAS H30 distinguished itself in measurable ways.ITPro’s panel of engineers and industry experts awarded the H30 their Best of Show Award, noting its exceptional performance characteristics for media-intensive environments. The system’s ability to deliver 8-10 GB/s throughput in a compact 2U form factor particularly impressed the judges, who noted its ideal suitability for demanding broadcast and post-production applications.TVBEurope followed with their own Best of Show Award, highlighting the H30’s innovative approach to addressing the evolving challenges of modern content creation. The recognition underscores how the H30 delivers exceptional flexibility for managing complex media workflows while upholding the performance and reliability required in enterprise environments.What Makes the H30 Different?In an industry where performance demands continue to intensify, the H30 stands apart with capabilities specifically engineered for media professionals who require uncompromising storage solutions. As the pinnacle of the versatile TrueNAS H-series platform lineup, the H30 brings award-winning features including:Superior Throughput: With up to 8-10 GB/s of performance on tap, the H30 smoothly handles 4K/8K workflows and complex VFX renderingConfiguration Flexibility: Customizable combinations of high-performance NVMe flash and/or HDD drives for capacity allow precise tailoring to specific production requirementsEnterprise Protection: OpenZFS implementation with high availability design provides 99.999% uptime, ransomware-resistant snapshots, and exceptional protection against media corruption that can occur with other data storage offeringsOperational Efficiency: Reduced power, cooling, and rack space requirements deliver up to 30% lower total cost of ownershipThese capabilities represent a fundamental rethinking of what media storage infrastructure can and should deliver. The H30 embodies our philosophy that storage should accelerate and simplify creative work rather than constrain it.Engineering Excellence with PurposeThe H30’s architecture reflects our core belief that enterprise infrastructure should be open, secure, and adaptable. With a 20-core IntelXeonprocessor and up to 256 GB of ECC memory, the system handles parallel workflows with remarkable efficiency—whether processing AI/ML tasks, supporting video editing, or managing VM consolidation.This performance doesn’t come at the expense of reliability. The H30’s OpenZFS foundation provides native checksumming, real-time replication, and comprehensive data protection features within an optional high-availability framework that ensures operational continuity.A Milestone Built on CommunityThese prestigious awards represent more than just recognition of technical achievement, they validate the collaborative approach that drives our development process. Every aspect of the H30’s design has been informed by direct feedback from our customers, user community, partners, and industry professionals.We’re profoundly grateful to this community. Your insights, challenges, and aspirations have shaped a product that truly addresses the needs of today’s media professionals.Experience Award-Winning PerformanceFor organizations managing increasingly complex media pipelines, scaling to higher resolutions, or seeking liberation from vendor lock-in, the TrueNAS H30 provides the foundation for next-generation content creation.Join our community

