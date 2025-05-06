New water-monitoring program could save 1.5 billion litres a year

CANADA, May 6 - Homeowners and businesses in rural British Columbia will soon benefit from new water meters that will help small communities save water and increase resiliency during droughts, while lowering costs for people who use less water.

“Drinking water is an incredibly precious resource,” said Brittny Anderson, Minister of State for Local Governments and Rural Communities. “Small and rural communities in B.C. face higher financial and management capacity challenges, and water metering helps communities identify leaks, conserve drinking water, and keep costs down for businesses and residents.”

Nineteen small, rural and First Nations communities will benefit from nearly 15,000 new automated water meters that will be installed. Provincial funding will cover up to 100% of eligible costs. By helping communities have a better understanding of the amount of water that is used, this $50-million provincial investment could help save up to 1.5 billion litres of water each year. This is the equivalent of a day’s worth of drinking water for 750 million people, 37.5 million showers or washing 30 million loads of laundry.

The meters are part of a pilot program to help small communities and local water suppliers track and manage water use and mitigate the impact of drought, while giving people confidence that they are only paying for what they use. Once installed, the meters can help reduce water use by up to 30%. That means more water stays in rivers and lakes to support fish and ecosystems, with less money spent on building new water systems.

“People in small and rural communities deserve reliable, affordable water services,” said Randene Neill, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship. “By installing these new water meters, we’re helping communities track their water use, save money and prepare for dry seasons. This is about building stronger, more resilient communities in British Columbia.”

Water meters help keep more water in the system by providing people with an incentive to use less and identifying where leaks happen. This means lower water bills, fewer costly upgrades to water systems, and more water available during emergencies, such as wildfires. It also reduces pressure on wastewater systems and saves energy used for treating and moving water.

“This investment will give families and businesses peace of mind knowing they are only paying for the water that they use,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “It will also help communities and First Nations save clean drinking water and cut down on unnecessary maintenance. A win-win for people and the planet.”

The program also includes research that will study the benefits and investigate challenges and opportunities associated with water metering in small communities. The Province will ensure that lessons learned from this program will be made available to all water suppliers in B.C. to help them make decisions to use water more efficiently.

Quotes:

Steve Morrisette, parliamentary secretary for rural development –

“This project is a big win for families and local businesses. It helps ensure British Columbians only pay for the water they actually use, while also protecting our water sources for future generations. With all levels of government working together, it’s making a real difference where it’s needed most.”

Regional Chief Terry Teegee, BC Assembly of First Nations, on behalf of the First Nations Leadership Council –

“This is a much-needed and welcomed initiative for First Nations in rural and remote communities who continue to grapple disproportionately with the rippling effects of the climate crisis, and who also face water scarcity in their territories. With increasingly frequent droughts occurring throughout B.C., continued and sustained investments from the Province is vital to support First Nations with watershed security through data collection, monitoring and management.”

Mark Pendergraft, chair, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) –

“The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is pleased to participate in this important universal metering pilot program. This project will give the RDOS the opportunity to improve watershed management and improve the sustainability of local water systems going forward.”

Zoe Grams, executive director, Climate Caucus –

“Water metering is a proven tool to protect such an essential resource, but such infrastructure is often significantly challenging for local governments to implement. We celebrate the Province’s efforts to ensure more municipalities can conserve the water they need — especially as we face increasing drought.”

Coree Tull, chair, BC Watershed Security Coalition –

“This program is a crucial step in helping B.C. communities address the growing challenge of water insecurity and catch up with regions that already have water metering in place. As demand surges for housing, food, and economic growth, water metering is no longer optional — it’s essential infrastructure that enables conservation and supports smart, data-driven community water management.”

Tim Morris, director, BC Water Legacy –

“As B.C. grapples with increasing water scarcity and drought, water metering for residential and business users has become a necessity for good water management and to ensure the water security of local communities and economies. The Province’s new water-metering program is an important step that will improve watershed management for communities across B.C., help conserve precious drinking water supplies, and strengthen local drought planning and decision-making.”

Learn More:

For more information on communites that will receive funding for water meters, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BG_WaterMeterPilot.pdf