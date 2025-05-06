Proposed Rules Clarify Judicial Duties and Responsibilities

A public comment period has opened on several proposals addressing judicial roles, along with amendments to probate forms addressing a variety of topics.

Several proposed amendments outline the duties and powers of administrative and presiding judges as well as address previously unaddressed topics, such as what should happen when an administrative or presiding judge is unable to perform the duties of the office.

Disqualification: Rule 36.019 clarifies that an administrative judge may request that the chief justice assign a sitting or retired judge when all of the judges of the court or division are disqualified from the case.

Assignment: Rule 36.018 makes clear that the successor judge assumes all cases previously assigned to the predecessor judge.

2025 Probate Forms: The proposed probate forms and amendments address several topics, including adoption, civil commitment, and wrongful death.

Submit comments on the proposed amendments in writing no later than June 2, 2025, to:

Keely McWhorter

Supreme Court of Ohio

65 South Front Street

Columbus, Ohio 43215

OR

[email protected]