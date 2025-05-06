Submit Release
RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ROANOKE, Va., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $7,676,208, or $0.74 per share, for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $6,443,390, or $0.63 per share, for the second quarter ended March 31, 2024. The primary drivers of the increased earnings were higher base rates that went into effect July 1, 2024 and increased volumes, offset by lower earnings from unconsolidated affiliate and higher interest expense.

Cooler winter weather and higher base rates drove higher margins and earnings. CEO Paul Nester stated, “We had a strong second quarter as utility margin increased 12%, enhanced by a colder January and by a large industrial customer who continued strong utilization compared to the same period a year ago. The Company’s earnings from its investment in the MVP, with the pipeline in operation, were $801,175 in the second quarter ended March 31, 2025, down from $1,229,384 in the second quarter ended March 31, 2024. The larger 2024 amount corresponded to the Company’s share of Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) during the construction phase.”

Through the first six months of fiscal 2025, the Company’s net income of $12,945,897, or $1.26 per share, was up 12.9% from $11,463,382, or $1.14 per share, with similar reasons as the quarter – higher utility margin offset by lower earnings from the Company’s investment in MVP and higher interest expense. In early April, the State Corporation Commission issued a final order and made permanent the negotiated rates from the Company’s 2024 rate case filing.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Utility margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Management considers this non-GAAP measure to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but it should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, interest rates, customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, domestic and geopolitical considerations, along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2024 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the second quarter and fiscal year to date are as follows:

 
RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    March 31,   March 31,
      2025       2024       2025       2024  
                 
Operating revenues   $ 36,462,097     $ 32,659,376     $ 63,751,583     $ 57,078,728  
Operating expenses     26,062,155       24,029,667       46,023,620       41,796,982  
Operating income     10,399,942       8,629,709       17,727,963       15,281,746  
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate     801,175       1,229,384       1,655,388       2,697,219  
Other income, net     463,633       89,487       936,969       210,273  
Interest expense     1,630,275       1,566,613       3,410,205       3,202,886  
Income before income taxes     10,034,475       8,381,967       16,910,115       14,986,352  
Income tax expense     2,358,267       1,938,577       3,964,218       3,522,970  
                 
Net income   $ 7,676,208     $ 6,443,390     $ 12,945,897     $ 11,463,382  
                 
Net earnings per share of common stock:                
Basic   $ 0.74     $ 0.63     $ 1.26     $ 1.14  
Diluted   $ 0.74     $ 0.63     $ 1.26     $ 1.13  
                 
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.2075     $ 0.2000     $ 0.4150     $ 0.4000  
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic     10,304,222       10,170,595       10,281,725       10,099,533  
Diluted     10,308,368       10,174,006       10,285,939       10,102,284  
                 
                 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
                 
        March 31,  
Assets         2025       2024      
Current assets       $ 25,777,943     $ 28,525,645      
Utility property, net         267,560,507       254,140,117      
Other non-current assets         33,082,837       30,693,768      
                 
Total Assets       $ 326,421,287     $ 313,359,530      
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity              
Current liabilities       $ 45,489,019     $ 21,702,382      
Long-term debt, net         115,226,622       135,916,887      
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities       47,872,423       45,196,399      
Total Liabilities         208,588,064       202,815,668      
Stockholders' Equity         117,833,223       110,543,862      
                 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     $ 326,421,287     $ 313,359,530      


Contact: Timothy J. Mulvaney
  Vice President, Treasurer and CFO
Telephone: (540) 777-3997

