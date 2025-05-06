Wine Country Network Announces Winners of The 2025 Tequila Mezcal Challenge

Tequila Mezcal Challenge logo 2025 Tequila Mezcal Challenge "Best of Show" winners

Wine Country Network, a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions for spirits, has announced the 2025 Tequila Mezcal Challenge results.

We were excited to receive such well-made products. However, competition is intensifying, and it is essential to continue marketing efforts even during uncertain times.” — Christopher J Davies, CEO

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025 Tequila Mezcal Challenge Winners AnnouncementCierto Tequila takes home eight medals, including two "Best of Show" awards.Wine Country Network, publisher of Wine Country InternationalMagazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions for wines and spirits, has announced the 2025 Tequila Mezcal Challenge results. This competition accepts over sixty categories of Tequila, Mezcal, Agave Spirits, and ready-to-drink (RTD) Premixed Cocktails.The 7th Annual Tequila Mezcal Challenge took place in beautiful Broomfield, Colorado, in the shadows of the Front Range Flatiron Mountains. Professional judges evaluated products double-blind using Wine Country Network's proprietary judging system.Judges retested Double Gold (95+) winners and carefully selected the 2025 “Best of Show” winners.Top spirits winners included:"Best of Show"-1st Place: Cierto Tequila Private Collection Extra Anejo"Best of Show"-2nd Place: Leucadia Tequila 1875 Tequila Blanco"Best of Show"-3rd Place: Cierto Tequila Private Collection AnejoCierto Tequila was awarded the 2025 "Brand of the Year" for its outstanding performance and consistently high quality.Top Packaging and Design Winners include:•Double Gold Design Winner: Olujo, Añejo•Gold Design Winner: Tequila El Mexicano Blanco•Gold Design Winner: COLORES EspadinFor the full results, visit: TeqMezChallenge.com.Attn: EditorsHigh-resolution professional photos are available for publication use.The Tequila Mezcal Challenge welcomes entries from artisanal producers (5,000 bottles or less) and commercial bottlers. The judging team comprises some of the world's most seasoned tequila and mezcal experts. They understand and respect the work that goes into the entire production process.Packaging and design are critical components of sales and marketing in the beverage industry. The contest also conducts a packaging and design competition, juried by art directors and marketing mavens who will judge how your product design stands out in this crowded category.All competition winners will receive a handsome physical die-cast medal, royalty-free digital medal art, actual scores (100 pts), a listing on the competition website, and promotional exposure in our globally broadcast news announcement. A follow-up feature article will be published in Wine Country InternationalMagazine.Save The Dates!•2026 Tequila Mezcal Challenge Tasting Competition- April 25-26, 2026Important DeadlinesOnline Entries: April 17, 2026Samples Delivered by: April 21, 2026Entry Fee: $550Bottles Required: 2-750ml (or equivalent ounces)•2025 Tequila Mezcal Challenge Packaging & Design ContestImportant DeadlinesOnline Entries: April 17, 2026Samples Delivered by: April 21, 2026Entry Fee: $200Bottles Required: 1-750ml per entryAbout UsWine Country Network, Inc. was established in 2002. Our company publishes Wine Country InternationalMagazine and the World Book of Whisky magazine.The company also produces these world-famous beverage competitions:•Denver International Spirits Competition•Denver International Wine Competition•Canned Challenge•Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition•North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition•Tequila Mezcal Challenge•Global Whisky Challenge- UK and European Whisky•Global Whisky Challenge- Asian and Oceania Whisky•Global Whisky Challenge- North American WhiskeyMore info: https://winecountrynetwork.com/beverage-competitions/ Media Contact:Christopher J. DaviesTel 720 302-3666

