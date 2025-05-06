Commission approves e-bike rules, real estate transactions and grant proposals

MEDFORD, Oregon— The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission approved several real estate transactions, grant recommendations and rule updates, including for electric-assisted-bikes, at its meeting April 23 in Medford.

The updated e-bike rules will go into effect July 1, 2025. These rules, 736-10-0026 and 21-0065, will allow e-bikes on bike and multi-use trails where other bicycles are allowed unless specifically restricted. They will also be allowed on the ocean shore on wet sand areas unless specifically restricted.

The updated e-bike rules also include stronger, clearer language for safe operation and required caution, particularly around other visitors, pets, children and equestrians.

Commissioners also approved temporary emergency rules for ATV safety equipment and noise emissions after a new Oregon law transferred rulemaking responsibility to Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). Temporary rules 736-004-0150 and 736-004-0160 will keep existing rules for 180 days to give OPRD time to develop and adopt new permanent rules.

The request to adopt 736-24 -0015 concerning ocean shore vehicle access to Manzanita was postponed until the June 2025 commission meeting.

The commission approved the following grant recommendations:

Approved real estate action items:

It was the final meeting for Commissioners Steve Grasty, representing East of the Cascades, and Doug Deur, representing Congressional District 1. Both commissioners served two four-year terms, which will expire at the end of May.

“It’s been incredible to have the two of you serve this commission with your expertise,“ said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption. “I love the way that you push this commission to think about things differently and bring different perspectives. You navigated through some of our agency’s most difficult history. You were here when we had to close the parks in 2020, and you were here when we reopened them. Thank you for your steady leadership.”

Starting in June, incoming Commissioner Stu Spence will represent East of the Cascades and incoming Commissioner Dave Parulo will represent Congressional District 1. The next commission meeting will be held June 17-18 in Independence.

To watch the April commission meeting or any others, visit https://www.youtube.com/@oprddirectorsoffice5783/streams and find supporting documents on the commission webpage: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/CAC/Pages/CAC-oprc.aspx

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission promotes outdoor recreation and heritage by establishing policies, adopting rules and setting the budget for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The seven members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. They serve four-year terms and meet several times a year at locations across the state.