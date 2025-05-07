Natchez Workforce Development Launches Building Trades Program with Milestone Proclamation and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Natchez City dignitaries joined the students and instructors of the first graduating Electrical I cohort for the ribbon cutting. Included in this photos are members of the Board of Aldermen, President of the Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce, etc. The students of the first graduating class from the electrical program received their certificates from Natchez Workforce Director Tuwanna Williams. The first graduating class of the new Building Trades Training Program pose with their newly awarded certificates alongside their instructor and Natchez Workforce Team.

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in workforce development was officially written into the history books of Natchez on April 28, 2025. In a momentous celebration, the City of Natchez and Natchez Workforce Development launched their new Building Trades Program with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Copiah-Lincoln Community College ’s Natchez Campus. The event was made even more significant by the signing of an official Proclamation by Mayor Dan M. Gibson, marking the establishment of the program as a defined and documented milestone in the city’s skilled labor future.The Building Trades Training Program, authored by Tuwanna N. Williams, Director of Natchez Workforce Development, is the latest initiative aimed at strengthening the region’s skilled labor force. Offered in partnership with Co-Lin Community College, the program provides free, high-quality workforce training in high-demand construction and skilled trade occupations.The celebration was held in the W.L. Nelson Multipurpose Room of the Redd-Watkins Career-Technical Building and brought together local officials, educators, and community leaders. The Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce conducted the official ribbon-cutting, signaling the strong support from the local business community.“This celebration was not just about cutting a ribbon,” said Williams. “It’s about opening doors—for careers, for self-sufficiency, and for the future of Natchez. And with Mayor Gibson’s Proclamation, we’ve ensured that this moment is permanently etched in our city’s story.”The program will offer training in Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), Heavy Equipment Operation, Electrical, Carpentry, Masonry, and Plumbing. With classes starting in June 2025, participants will receive industry-recognized credentials and hands-on training that can lead directly to employment or apprenticeship opportunities.“This is how we build a stronger Natchez—not just with bricks and mortar, but by investing in the hands and futures of our people,” said Mayor Dan M. Gibson. “By signing this Proclamation today, we recognize that the launch of the Building Trades Program is not only a workforce milestone, but a historic moment that will shape generations to come.”The event also featured remarks from Copiah-Lincoln Community College, the Natchez- Adams School District, the City of Natchez, and Build Mississippi, as well as powerful testimonials from Electrical Program Instructor Mr. Willie A. Ellis and several student participants—all echoing the sentiment that collaboration and investment in people are key to progress. For those who wish to see the entire ceremony with remarks, the video can be viewed on the YouTube channel for the City of Natchez at https://youtu.be/AakSmBZ2WD0 Enrollment is now open for individuals aged 18 and older, with limited classroom sizes. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to secure their spot.The program’s success would not be possible without the vital funding support of the Delta Regional Authority (DRA). Their investment highlights a shared regional commitment to building economic resilience through workforce innovation.To learn more or to apply, contact Lakitsha Rogers at 601-443-3066 or visit the Natchez Workforce Development Facebook page and website:ABOUT NATCHEZ WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENTOperating as a workforce development catalyst in the greater “Miss-Lou” area, Natchez Department of Workforce Development strives, along with our partners, to enhance the economic landscape and quality of job opportunities throughout Southwest Mississippi. Their mission is to assist in the creation, promotion and sustainability of quality jobs with family-sustaining wages, worker protections, benefits, life-skill support, and advancement opportunities. Natchez Workforce Development is committed to fostering the training, development, and growth of a ready, available workforce while providing innovative solutions that support both employers and workers.ABOUT THE HISTORIC CITY OF NATCHEZFounded in 1716, The City of Natchez, Mississippi, an international tourist destination, prides itself on being the oldest city on the Mississippi River. Natchez is known for its creative cultural lifestyle. It is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all residents and celebrating the diversity of its rich and storied cultural heritage. The official city website is https://natchez.ms.us

