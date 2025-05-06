Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in April 2025 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 9.1% Compared to 2024

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for April 2025, compared with April 2024.

For April 2025, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 9.9%, compared to April 2024. Tijuana, Guadalajara, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 10.0%, 9.0%, 8.7%, and 5.7% respectively, compared to April 2024. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 1.3%, compared to April 2024.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Apr-24 Apr-25 % Change Jan - Apr 24 Jan - Apr 25 % Change Guadalajara 973.0 1,067.1 9.7 % 3,644.7 4,088.2 12.2 % Tijuana* 691.9 748.6 8.2 % 2,677.5 2,806.1 4.8 % Puerto Vallarta 232.7 278.4 19.6 % 807.6 932.0 15.4 % Los Cabos 216.1 254.6 17.8 % 853.8 923.5 8.2 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 163.0 194.0 19.0 % 647.0 709.6 9.7 % Hermosillo 179.0 184.4 3.0 % 636.5 693.1 8.9 % Kingston 0.3 0.0 (90.0 %) 0.8 0.1 (88.1 %) Morelia 50.1 60.2 20.0 % 196.4 246.3 25.4 % La Paz 94.4 111.8 18.5 % 365.8 392.4 7.3 % Mexicali 72.2 105.0 45.4 % 360.5 398.2 10.5 % Aguascalientes 58.2 53.3 (8.6 %) 200.6 205.1 2.2 % Los Mochis 50.6 66.5 31.3 % 176.8 231.6 30.9 % Manzanillo 10.1 10.7 6.8 % 46.0 45.5 (1.1 %) Total 2,791.9 3,134.8 12.3 % 10,614.0 11,671.6 10.0 %

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Apr-24 Apr-25 % Change Jan - Apr 24 Jan - Apr 25 % Change Guadalajara 421.5 452.9 7.4 % 1,911.6 1,959.9 2.5 % Tijuana* 307.8 351.1 14.1 % 1,260.1 1,366.0 8.4 % Puerto Vallarta 386.3 375.7 (2.7 %) 1,930.0 1,848.2 (4.2 %) Los Cabos 425.5 442.9 4.1 % 1,833.4 1,825.8 (0.4 %) Montego Bay 435.9 430.4 (1.3 %) 1,893.2 1,769.4 (6.5 %) Guanajuato 73.1 84.3 15.3 % 320.2 347.4 8.5 % Hermosillo 6.7 6.1 (9.9 %) 30.0 27.0 (10.1 %) Kingston 135.1 155.0 14.7 % 526.5 583.0 10.7 % Morelia 50.0 56.0 12.0 % 207.2 230.2 11.1 % La Paz 0.9 3.0 222.9 % 4.1 11.7 182.9 % Mexicali 0.6 0.6 (3.7 %) 2.2 2.4 5.7 % Aguascalientes 26.9 27.5 2.2 % 96.4 101.1 5.0 % Los Mochis 0.7 0.7 1.7 % 2.7 2.6 (4.3 %) Manzanillo 7.1 9.8 36.6 % 47.4 53.7 13.2 % Total 2,278.1 2,395.8 5.2 % 10,065.2 10,128.3 0.6 %

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Total Airport Apr-24 Apr-25 % Change Jan - Apr 24 Jan - Apr 25 % Change Guadalajara 1,394.5 1,520.0 9.0 % 5,556.3 6,048.1 8.9 % Tijuana* 999.7 1,099.7 10.0 % 3,937.7 4,172.0 6.0 % Puerto Vallarta 619.0 654.1 5.7 % 2,737.6 2,780.2 1.6 % Los Cabos 641.6 697.5 8.7 % 2,687.3 2,749.3 2.3 % Montego Bay 435.9 430.4 (1.3 %) 1,893.2 1,769.4 (6.5 %) Guanajuato 236.2 278.4 17.9 % 967.2 1,057.0 9.3 % Hermosillo 185.8 190.5 2.5 % 666.6 720.1 8.0 % Kingston 135.4 155.0 14.5 % 527.4 583.1 10.6 % Morelia 100.1 116.2 16.0 % 403.5 476.5 18.1 % La Paz 95.3 114.8 20.4 % 369.9 404.1 9.2 % Mexicali 72.9 105.6 45.0 % 362.7 400.5 10.4 % Aguascalientes 85.1 80.7 (5.2 %) 297.0 306.2 3.1 % Los Mochis 51.3 67.2 31.0 % 179.5 234.1 30.4 % Manzanillo 17.2 20.5 19.2 % 93.4 99.2 6.2 % Total 5,070.0 5,530.6 9.1 % 20,679.3 21,799.9 5.4 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Apr-24 Apr-25 % Change Jan - Apr 24 Jan - Apr 25 % Change Tijuana 303.1 345.0 13.8 % 1,244.9 1,343.2 7.9 %

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors: The seats available during April 2025 increased by 11.0%, compared to April 2024. The load factors for the month went from 81.8% in April 2024 to 80.4% in April 2025.



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer [email protected] Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations [email protected]/+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294

Legal Disclaimer:

