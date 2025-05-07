UCTT DEADLINE ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Alerts Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP alerts investors of the imminent May 23, 2025, deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (“Ultra Clean” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UCTT) securities during the period from May 6, 2024, through February 24, 2025 (“the Class Period”).

On February 24, 2025, Ultra Clean published fourth quarter and full year 2024 fiscal results and hosted an associated earnings call, where the Company’s executives revealed that Ultra Clean was facing “demand softness” in China. In particular, Ultra Clean was facing decreased demand in China due to extended qualification timelines and inventory absorption. On this news, the price of Ultra Clean shares declined by $10.16 per share, or approximately 28%, from $36.06 per share on February 24, 2025, to close at $25.90 on February 25, 2025.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, failed to disclose material information concerning the elevated demand from Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and in the general Chinese domestic market for Ultra Cleans products throughout the fiscal year 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ultra Clean securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at [email protected], or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

Legal Disclaimer:

