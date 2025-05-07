Cable One, Inc. Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cable One, Inc. (“Cable One” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CABO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Cable One investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Shares of Cable One, Inc. dropped more than 40% during intraday trading on May 2, 2025, following the company's earnings report, which fell short of expectations by nearly $8 per share. In addition, the company announced the suspension of its dividend. Analysts at KeyBanc described the results as “extremely disappointing” and raised concerns about the credibility of Cable One’s management. Similarly, Raymond James criticized the company’s leadership, noting, “Q1 results came in below expectations, yet management insists they will achieve growth in both broadband revenue and subscriber numbers this year.” The announcement marks a stark contrast to previous statements from Cable One, which had conveyed strong confidence in growth across several business segments.

