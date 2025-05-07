Karat Packaging Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- CHINO, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT) (the “Company” or “Karat”), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced that its board of directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on the Company’s common stock.

The dividend is payable on or about May 23, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2025.

About Karat Packaging Inc.

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.

