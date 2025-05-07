Senate Bill 127 Printer's Number 0076

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 127 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MASTRIANO, BROOKS, BROWN, ARGALL, HUTCHINSON Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, repealing provisions relating to Holocaust, genocide and human rights violations instruction and providing for Holocaust, genocide and human rights violations instruction required. Memo Subject Holocaust Education Bill Actions 0076 Referred to EDUCATION, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Generated 05/06/2025 09:32 PM

