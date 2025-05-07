Senate Bill 127 Printer's Number 0076
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 127
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MASTRIANO, BROOKS, BROWN, ARGALL, HUTCHINSON
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, repealing provisions relating to Holocaust, genocide and human rights violations instruction and providing for Holocaust, genocide and human rights violations instruction required.
Memo Subject
Holocaust Education Bill
Actions
|0076
|Referred to EDUCATION, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
Generated 05/06/2025 09:32 PM
