Senate Bill 305 Printer's Number 0754

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 305

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, BOSCOLA, DUSH, KEEFER

Short Title

An Act amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in source selection and contract formation, further providing for debarment or suspension.

Memo Subject

Ensuring the Mt. Rose Interchange Debacle Does Not Happen in the Future

Actions

0242 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Feb. 26, 2025
0754 Reported as amended, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025

