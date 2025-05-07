Submit Release
Senate Bill 689 Printer's Number 0668

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 689

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

VOGEL, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, FONTANA, CULVER, PENNYCUICK, COSTA, STEFANO, J. WARD

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 28, 1937 (P.L.417, No.105), known as the Milk Marketing Law, in purpose, short title and definitions, further providing for definitions and construction; in general powers of the board, providing for collection of premiums; in prices of milk, providing for board-established premiums and further providing for cooperatives; and, in moneys and expenses of board, further providing for Milk Marketing Fund and for payment and providing for audits.

Memo Subject

Supporting Pennsylvania’s Dairy Farmers

Actions

0668 Referred to AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, April 28, 2025
Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025

