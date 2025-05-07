Submit Release
Senate Bill 700 Printer's Number 0714

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 700

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ROBINSON, HUGHES, COLEMAN, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KIM, CULVER, FLYNN, COSTA, J. WARD, STREET, STEFANO, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in evidence-based reading instruction, further providing for definitions and for evidence-based reading instruction curriculum and providing for reading screening, for reading deficiency and identification, for school entity duties and reading intervention plan, for parent notification, for grants to school entities, for funding and for reporting; and establishing the Evidence-based Reading Instruction Restricted Account.

Memo Subject

Literacy Achievement for All Pennsylvania Students

Actions

0714 Referred to EDUCATION, April 30, 2025
Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025

