Senate Bill 377 Printer's Number 0323

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 377 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, J. WARD, STEFANO, DUSH Short Title An Act amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in contracts for public works, providing for contracts for information technology commodities and services. Memo Subject Utilizing NIST Standards in Contracts for IT Actions 0323 Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, March 6, 2025 Reported as committed, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Generated 05/06/2025 09:33 PM

