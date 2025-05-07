Submit Release
Senate Resolution 94 Printer's Number 0702

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors

LANGERHOLC, PICOZZI, FARRY, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, BAKER, CULVER, COSTA, VOGEL, STEFANO, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, ARGALL, MILLER, FLYNN, COLLETT

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish the Task Force on Recruitment and Retention of Law Enforcement.

Memo Subject

Recruitment and Retention of Law Enforcement Officers, Prosecutors, and Corrections Officers

