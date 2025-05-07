Senate Resolution 94 Printer's Number 0702

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors LANGERHOLC, PICOZZI, FARRY, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, BAKER, CULVER, COSTA, VOGEL, STEFANO, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, ARGALL, MILLER, FLYNN, COLLETT

Short Title A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish the Task Force on Recruitment and Retention of Law Enforcement.

Memo Subject Recruitment and Retention of Law Enforcement Officers, Prosecutors, and Corrections Officers

Generated 05/06/2025 09:34 PM

