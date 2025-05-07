Shaftsbury barracks / Two-vehicle Fatal Crash
CASE#: 25B3001811
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Travis Hess
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 5/6/25 at approximately 0708 hours
STREET: U.S. Route 7
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: AOT pull-off.
WEATHER: Light rain.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Asphalt, wet.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dana Zazinski
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front and driver's side damage.
INJURIES: Fatal
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kimberly Galok
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT ? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eagle Bridge, New York
HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: E-350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy front and driver's side damage.
INJURIES: Minor
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5-6-25, at approximately 0708 hours, troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 in the town of Pownal, VT. It was reported that a sport utility vehicle had collided with a school bus. It was learned the school bus had not had any students onboard at the time of the crash.
Upon arrival, it was learned the operator of the sport utility vehicle (Zazinski) was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the school bus (Galoc) was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center via Pownal Rescue Squad to be treated for minor injuries.
Investigation revealed that Vehicle 1 was traveling north on U.S. Route 7 and Vehicle 2 was traveling south. The speed limit on this portion of U.S. Route 7 is 50 miles per hour. Through witness statements and evidence on the road surface, Vehicle 1 crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with Vehicle 2 in the southbound lane of travel. Vehicle 1 came to a position of uncontrolled rest on the grassy shoulder adjacent to the northbound travel lane. Vehicle 2 came to a position of uncontrolled rest in the southbound lane of travel.
Due to the crash investigation, this section of U.S. Route 7 was shut down for a significant amount of time.
The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact Corporal Travis Hess at the Shaftsbury barracks.
