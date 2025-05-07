Competing for Rogers $1M Prize: Canada’s Got Talent Reveals the First Six Performers Heading to the Finale, May 13 on Citytv
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Katherine Ryan, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the first six of eight acts moving on to the live two-hour finale, airing Tuesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Citytv and Citytv+. They are:
NEW BRUNSWICK
-
THE MARTIN BOYS – Singer/Musician, Woodstock
NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR
-
JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician, Butlerville – **Shania’s Golden Buzzer**
ONTARIO
- DARREN LEO – Comedy, Toronto – **Katherine’s Golden Buzzer**
- SAI KIT LO – Comedy, Markham
- ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety, Toronto
- FUNKYVERSE – Dance, Toronto – **Group Golden Buzzer**
Of the remaining acts, four were eliminated, and four have been sent to the public vote, where Canada will determine their fate. Starting now, Canadians have until 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT to vote two additional acts from tonight’s episode into the finale at www.Citytv.com/vote. They are:
BRITISH COLUMBIA
-
CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician, Vancouver – **Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer**
ONTARIO
-
NICOLINA – Singer/Musician, Vaughan – **Lindsay’s Golden Buzzer**
INTERNATIONAL
- THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety, Kenya
- TULGA – Variety, Mongolia
Plus, key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:
- THE JAMBO BROTHERS (Nairobi, Kenya) had the audience and judges on the edge of their seats with their gravity-defying performance.
- TULGA (Mongolia) set the stage on fire with an intense demonstration of his unmatched strength and skill.
- Howie Mandel called THE MARTIN BOYS (Woodstock, NB) “hit makers” after an incredible performance of their original song, “Gotta Be Country”.
- DEEDEE AUSTIN (Abegweit First Nation, PEI) performed a deeply personal original track for the audience and judges called “Breathe”
- Comedian DARREN LEO (Toronto, ON) entertained the crowd with a hilarious and authentic set, sharing his experiences as an Asian-Canadian.
- SAI KIT LO (Markham, ON) leveraged his unique blend of awkwardness and charm to deliver a performance that had everyone laughing.
- ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS (Toronto, ON) dazzled the audience with an enchanting drone show of a ballerina dancing in the night sky.
- CHANTAAAAL (Cancon, France) sang, danced, and entertained the audience with a lively performance featuring a French twist.
- TWOFOURSEVEN (Vancouver, BC) commanded the stage with an emotional dance performance that left a lasting impression.
- FUNKYVERSE (Toronto, ON) received the Golden Buzzer after pouring their heart and soul into every step of their dance routine, sending them straight through to the finale.
- NICOLINA (Vaughan, ON) showed off her powerful voice and had the audience cheering for her after performing an original song titled, “Situations”.
- CARSIM BIRMINGHAM (Vancouver, BC) delivered an impressive performance of “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne.
- Singer JACOB LEWIS (Butlerville, NL) earned a surprise Golden Buzzer from the judges, securing him a spot in the finale, and bringing him one step closer to the $1M prize from Rogers.
- BEN KAHAN (Toronto, ON) once again brought his digital assistant, ChatCGT, to the stage for a bold attempt at AI-infused magic.
Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, May 6)
THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety
Nairobi, Kenya
Check Out THE JAMBO BROTHERS’ Performance
TULGA – Variety
Mongolia
THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group
Woodstock, NB
Check Out THE MARTIN BOYS’ Performance
DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician
Abegweit First Nation, PEI
Check Out DEEDEE AUSTIN’s Performance
DARREN LEO – Comedy
Toronto, ON
Check Out DARREN LEO’s Performance
SAI KIT LO – Comedy
Markham, ON
Check Out SAI KIT LO’s Performance
ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety
Toronto, ON
Check Out ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS’ Performance
BEN KAHAN – Magic
Toronto, ON
Check Out BEN KAHAN’s Performance
CHANTAAAAL – Singer/Musician
Cancon, France
Check Out CHANTAAAAL’s Performance
TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance
Vancouver, BC
Check Out TWOFOURSEVEN’s Performance
FUNKYVERSE – Dance
Toronto, ON
Check Out FUNKYVERSE’s Performance
NICOLINA – Singer/Musician
Vaughan, ON
Check Out NICOLINA’s Performance
CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician
Vancouver, BC
Check Out CARSIM BIRMINGHAM’s Performance
JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician
Butlerville, NL
Check Out JACOB LEWIS’ Performance
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, May 13)
THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group
Woodstock, NB
JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician
Butlerville, NL
DARREN LEO – Comedy
Toronto, ON
SAI KIT LO – Comedy
Markham, ON
ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety
Toronto, ON
FUNKYVERSE – Dance
Toronto, ON
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
