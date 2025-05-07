Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 06, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 6, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:02 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Young.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· A report pursuant to Act 90 of 2024, from the Performance Based Council Funding
regarding it’s 2025 Final Report
The Chair is in receipt of an actuarial note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the
following:
· House Bill 754, Printer’s Number 0778 as amended by Amendment A00158 and
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,
which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, May 5, 2025
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania
Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 12, 2025, unless sooner
recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of
Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 12, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the
Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 229 Health
HR 230 State Government
HB 1331 Appropriations
HB 1332 Appropriations
HB 1333 Appropriations
HB 1334 Appropriations
HB 1335 Appropriations
HB 1336 Appropriations
HB 1337 Appropriations
HB 1338 Appropriations
HB 1339 Appropriations
HB 1340 Appropriations
HB 1398 Education
HB 1399 Judiciary
HB 1400 Judiciary
HB 1401 Education
HB 1402 Education
HB 1403 Education
HB 1404 Education
HB 1405 Education
HB 1406 Housing And Community Development
HB 1407 Education
HB 1408 State Government
HB 1409 Finance
HB 1411 Health
HB 1412 Judiciary
HB 1413 Liquor Control
HB 1414 Finance
HB 1415 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1416 Transportation
HB 1417 State Government
HB 1418 Game And Fisheries
SB 255 Judiciary
SB 466 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 518 Game And Fisheries
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
From Commerce to Professional Licensure
Bills Reported from Committee
From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended
From Professional Licensure Reported as Amended
From State Government Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Commerce Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Commerce Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
From Commerce Reported as Amended
From Commerce Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month" in Pennsylvania to promote public awareness of the Sikh faith, recognize the important contributions of the Sikh community and combat anti-Sikh bigotry.
195-8
A Resolution designating May 6, 2025, as "AKA Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
197-6
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, May 7, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
