Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 06, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 6, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:02 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· A report pursuant to Act 90 of 2024, from the Performance Based Council Funding

regarding it’s 2025 Final Report

The Chair is in receipt of an actuarial note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the

following:

· House Bill 754, Printer’s Number 0778 as amended by Amendment A00158 and

Amendment A00446

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, May 5, 2025

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania

Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 12, 2025, unless sooner

recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of

Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 12, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the

Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 229 Health

HR 230 State Government

HB 1331 Appropriations

HB 1332 Appropriations

HB 1333 Appropriations

HB 1334 Appropriations

HB 1335 Appropriations

HB 1336 Appropriations

HB 1337 Appropriations

HB 1338 Appropriations

HB 1339 Appropriations

HB 1340 Appropriations

HB 1398 Education

HB 1399 Judiciary

HB 1400 Judiciary

HB 1401 Education

HB 1402 Education

HB 1403 Education

HB 1404 Education

HB 1405 Education

HB 1406 Housing And Community Development

HB 1407 Education

HB 1408 State Government

HB 1409 Finance

HB 1411 Health

HB 1412 Judiciary

HB 1413 Liquor Control

HB 1414 Finance

HB 1415 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1416 Transportation

HB 1417 State Government

HB 1418 Game And Fisheries

SB 255 Judiciary

SB 466 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 518 Game And Fisheries

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 1343 From Commerce to Professional Licensure

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 123 A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month" in Pennsylvania to promote public awareness of the Sikh faith, recognize the important contributions of the Sikh community and combat anti-Sikh bigotry. 195-8 HR 198 A Resolution designating May 6, 2025, as "AKA Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. 197-6

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, May 7, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.