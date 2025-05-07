AHA comments on national security investigation of pharmaceutical imports

AHA today submitted comments to the Department of Commerce on its Section 232 national security investigation of pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical ingredients imports. The AHA urged the administration to maintain tariff exceptions, particularly for products already experiencing shortages and for countries that produce a significant portion of the U.S. market supply of pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients.

“The lives of patients often depend on the ready availability of drugs to respond to emergent conditions like heart attacks and infections, and other critical illnesses like cancer and organ failure. The supply chain for pharmaceutical products is highly complex and requires hospitals to draw on both domestic and international sources,” the AHA said. “For many patients, even a temporary disruption in their access to these needed medications could put them at significant risk.”