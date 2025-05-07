Leaders discuss strategies for impacting public policy and advocating for hospitals and health systems

Jennifer Mendrzycki, president and CEO of TMC Health, Robert Vissers, M.D., president and CEO of Boulder Community Health, and Kristin Horvath, AHA senior associate director of federal relations, joined host Aimee Kuhlman, AHA vice president of advocacy and grassroots, to discuss the importance of advocating on behalf of hospitals and health systems and successful approaches to advocacy and grassroots.

“Building relationships with elected officials is just like building relationships with anyone else. Build them in the times you don’t need them, so for the times you do need them, they’re there,” Mendrzycki said.