Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,950 in the last 365 days.

Got News to Share? Send 2 FREE Releases

Retired Army general shares lessons from military leadership to help hospitals

Retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal spoke about navigating difficult situations as a leader, sharing examples from his military experience and how it could translate to leading hospitals and health systems. He discussed how it’s important for organizations to scale, work efficiently, control and adapt over time. “If you’re able to do that, you’re in good shape,” McChrystal said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Retired Army general shares lessons from military leadership to help hospitals

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Submit your press release