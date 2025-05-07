Retired Army general shares lessons from military leadership to help hospitals

Retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal spoke about navigating difficult situations as a leader, sharing examples from his military experience and how it could translate to leading hospitals and health systems. He discussed how it’s important for organizations to scale, work efficiently, control and adapt over time. “If you’re able to do that, you’re in good shape,” McChrystal said.

