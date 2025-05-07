Mayor Michelle Wu Celebrates Small Business Month

City hosting Small Business Resource Fair for businesses to learn more about existing City programs and resources on May 8

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Small Business launched Small Business Month, an annual opportunity to highlight how local businesses shape our neighborhoods and recognize the ecosystem and support network throughout the city. The month will feature a slate of events, resources, and curated social media content grounded in the theme “City of Opportunities.” The City of Boston is home to 18,000 small businesses that employ 127,000 people and generate close to $28 billion each year.

“Small businesses are the foundation of our community and vital to the functioning of our city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This month we celebrate all of the small businesses right here in Boston and showcase the relentless work they do to fuel our communities.”

Through the Office of Small Business, the City seeks to provide support to businesses owners in various ways in order to enhance their economic impact on our communities. Since 2022, the City has provided more than $20 million in critical grant relief to over 1,500 small businesses through initiatives like the Small Business Relief Fund, SPACE, and ReFresh. The City also continues to provide other important assistance such as providing over 8,300 hours of one-on-one Technical Assistance for over 350 businesses; funding over 50 ReStore signage and facade renovation projects; and streamlining the process and reducing financial barriers for participation in the annual Outdoor Dining program.

"As Chair of the Committee on Small Business and Professional Licensure — and as a small business owner myself — I know firsthand the grit, creativity, and determination it takes to build something from the ground up,” said District 4 Boston City Councilor, Brian Worrell. “In Boston, small businesses aren’t just economic engines — they’re cultural anchors. They bring life to our corridors, from Blue Hill Avenue to Washington Street to Fields Corner. But too often, our entrepreneurs face barriers that stall progress and stifle potential. That’s why Small Business Month can’t just be a celebration — it has to be a call to action. Programs like the Resilient Recovery Fund and Biz-M-Power are steps in the right direction. But reports like the City’s Disparity Study and the 'Barriers to Business' report make it clear: equity can’t be seasonal — it has to be structural, sustained, and built into the way we do business in Boston every single day."

Throughout Small Business Month, events will celebrate and support the small business ecosystem across Boston. City-led programming include:

City of Boston Small Business Resource Fair Thursday, May 8 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Location: DotHouse Health, 1353 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester Register to attend here

Small Business Solutions Technical Assistance Consultation Hours Friday, May 9, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Location: Virtual. RSVP for a consultation here

Annual Legacy Business Award Ceremony and Reception Tuesday, June 3, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Location: Calderwood Pavilion, 527 Tremont Street, South End Register to attend here



“Mayor Wu and the Office of Small Business have worked to strengthen our local firms by providing them the three critical resources they need: access to capital, technical assistance, and markets,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion for the City of Boston. “Small Business Month is another way for the City to both celebrate the achievements of our business owners, who bring so much vibrancy to our neighborhoods and commercial cores, and to continue connecting them to the important offerings that we have available, for the betterment of our community.”

Through Small Business Month events, the Office of Small Business will connect small businesses with City departments and other local resources and offer support through technical assistance office hours.

“While we celebrate Small Business Month throughout May, at the Office of Small Business, we are supporting small businesses through programming, and resources all year long,” said Aliesha Porcena, Director of Small Business for the City of Boston. “We are creating a place where business owners can receive support throughout their business’s lifecycle. Boston is opportunity unleashed. This month is just a taste of the vibrant, energized small business ecosystem we're igniting across Boston.”

In addition to the events spearheaded by the City, Small Business Month will also feature 13 events led by Boston Means Business, a grant opportunity for community-led activations. The Office of Small Business awarded organizations up to $9,500 for events that provide small business owners and entrepreneurs with the resources they need to grow, thrive, or celebrate success.

“This grant helps us build on that momentum and expand how we support small businesses, artists, and creatives, with a focus on those led by women, through intentional programming, creative platforms, and safe spaces to simply be and feel inspired,” said Therlande Louissaint and Marlyn Urquiza, co-founders of SIDE Presents. “We are grateful to receive this grant from the City. It is a meaningful sign that we are on the right path and a reminder to keep building a business that serves not just us, but our entire community.”

Grant applications launched in March 2025. During the three week application period, 68 nonprofits applied for the grant. The selected recipients submitted proposals that demonstrated a knowledge of Boston’s multifaceted small business community and proposed innovative activations in education, retail opportunities, and platforms for collaboration. The Boston Means Business Grants—and all Small Business Month activations—aim to celebrate and support small businesses.

"The City of Boston has been an incredible partner in maintaining and expanding our business,” said James Razsa of Democracy Brewing. “With the City's help we have been able to gain access to amazing marketing support and workforce development. I can absolutely say with confidence we would not be adding a second location right now if it were not for the City of Boston."

Throughout the month, the Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion will also share information about Small Business programs, connecting entrepreneurs with the tools and guidance to successfully start, grow, and build a business in Boston.