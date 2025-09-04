From Surgery to Solution: The New Revolution in Minimally Invasive Healthcare

(R) Dr. Yan Katsnelson and (L) Steve DeLusant discuss the significant shift in medicine toward procedures that provide less invasive, safer, and more effective alternatives to traditional surgery.

A powerful talk led by National Healthcare Leader Dr. Yan Katsnelson and iHeart’s Steve DeLusant highlights how minimally invasive care is transforming lives.

I've seen so many people in my life deal with long, difficult recoveries from surgery. This conversation really drove home the power of minimally invasive treatments.” — Steve DeLusant, iHeartRadio’s NY Regional President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful and inspiring interview on the future of medicine, Dr. Yan Katsnelson, national healthcare leader and founder of USA Clinics Group, shared insights on the growing shift toward minimally invasive treatments. The conversation took place at the recent Your Health in Full Bloom event in New York, where Dr. Katsnelson joined iHeartRadio’s Regional President, Steve DeLusant on stage. Their discussion highlighted how modern procedures are transforming patient care by offering safer, faster, and more effective alternatives to traditional surgery.

Their dialogue focused on how these innovative solutions are being applied to a wide range of chronic conditions, allowing patients to improve their health and well-being. Dr. Katsnelson explained how this revolution is dramatically improving patient outcomes and quality of life, citing examples where procedures that once required invasive surgery with long recoveries and added risks can now be treated in a minimally invasive manner with faster recovery and greater safety.

The discussion framed minimally invasive procedures not just as a medical advancement, but as a revolution that is dramatically improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Dr. Katsnelson provided powerful examples of how fast this evolution is taking place, treating chronic conditions that only a few short years ago necessitated surgeries, often with long recoveries and added risks.

✔ Vascular and Vein Health: The conversation addressed the remarkable transformation in vein care, which has moved from disruptive surgeries like vein stripping to outpatient procedures for conditions such as varicose veins and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Similarly, treatments for peripheral artery disease (PAD) and hemorrhoids have been revolutionized by non-surgical techniques that offer faster recovery and less pain.

✔ Fibroid Treatment Transformed: For decades, conditions like uterine fibroids were primarily treated with invasive surgeries such as hysterectomies or myomectomies that left scars similar to a C-section. The discussion highlighted how Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) has changed this entirely. The ability to treat fibroids through a small needle hole in the wrist, with the patient going home the same day and no scarring, is a true testament to the advancement of modern medicine.

✔ Men's Health and Other Conditions: The talk also addressed how these advancements are bringing new hope for men and others with chronic conditions. For men suffering from an enlarged prostate (BPH), minimally invasive procedures now provide a way to find relief without traditional surgery. Similarly, new techniques can treat hemorrhoids and even primary and secondary liver cancers with less invasiveness than in the past.

✔ A New Hope for Knee Pain: A significant focus of the conversation was on Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE), a breakthrough for chronic knee pain. For many people, a knee replacement was the only option, often leading to a difficult recovery and lingering unsteadiness. GAE offers a profound new alternative. By using a catheter to target the arteries causing inflammation in the knee, the procedure reduces pain and can restore stability. This allows people who had painful knee replacement recoveries to finally regain their mobility and confidence, providing a true game-changer in pain management.

The talk also addressed the importance of patient education, which empowers people to make informed choices and better navigate barriers to less invasive treatments, such as insurance. The discussion highlighted the role of emerging technologies, such as AI, in advancing personalized medicine, diagnostics, and overall patient well-being.

For more information about specialized minimally invasive treatments, visit https://www.usaveinclinics.com/other-services/.

About USA Clinics Group

The USA Clinics Group has over 168 clinics nationwide and is certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), the leader in ambulatory health care accreditation for demonstrating excellence in its same-day services. USA Vein Clinics is also accredited by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, a national non-profit organization that recognizes the highest quality in diagnostic imaging.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.