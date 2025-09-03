Citizens State Bank (Indiana) Elevates Digital Onboarding With Swaystack to Secure Deposit Growth and Engagement

Citizens State Bank and Swaystack Parter to Secure Deposit Growth and Engagement Gamify onboarding to win primary financial institution and top of wallet status. Har Rai and Simran are second- time founders who share a passion for helping banks and credit unions compete with megabank and neobank technology.

With Swaystack, we can guide customers in those early moments, turning uncertainty into progress. Each action builds momentum toward their goals today and a stronger foundation for the years ahead.” — Justin Dunmyer, Chief Digital Officer at Citizens State Bank (Indiana)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swaystack today announced a partnership with Citizens State Bank (Indiana) to ensure that every new customer relationship begins with purpose and momentum. Using Swaystack’s onboarding and engagement platform, integrated into Jack Henry’s Banno digital banking environment, the bank will guide customers from their first login to complete key steps like activating direct deposit, enrolling in e-statements, and visiting a bank-branded digital storefront that presents products and services aligned to their needs.The partnership continues a proven working relationship between Citizens State Bank (Indiana) and Har Rai Khalsa, first built during his leadership at MK Decision. That collaboration delivered meaningful results, built mutual respect, and set the foundation for a new chapter of shared accountability. By choosing Swaystack, the bank has again selected a partner with the discipline to turn strategic goals into measurable actions that establish account primacy and deepen relationships from the outset.“Trust is the cornerstone of our relationships, and we work to earn it from the very first moment a client connects with us,” said Justin Dunmyer, Chief Digital Officer at Citizens State Bank (Indiana). “When an account is opened, it’s often because customers are starting something new, like buying a home, beginning a job, or planning for the future. Those first days set the tone for the entire relationship. Too often, the steps that help them get the most from their account are left to chance, and customers miss out on the tools and services that could make their financial lives easier. With Swaystack, we can guide them step by step in those early moments, turning uncertainty into progress. Each action builds momentum toward their goals today and a stronger foundation for the years ahead. When our customers thrive, our community thrives, and that is the measure of success that matters most.”“I believe deeply in the role community banks play in people’s lives,” said Har Rai Khalsa, CEO, Co-Founder of Swaystack. “They are the backbone of their communities, trusted to help people reach life’s milestones and weather life’s challenges. Technology should shine light on that mission, not overshadow it. Justin and his team are showing how leadership rooted in relationships can shape digital experiences that move people to act. Our role is to equip them to deliver that impact consistently and to see the results in stronger relationships, deeper loyalty, and measurable growth.”Together, Citizens State Bank (Indiana) and Swaystack are tackling a common problem in digital banking: too many new accounts never become primary relationships. By guiding customers through key actions from the first login, the bank is turning account openings into lasting connections—reflecting the commitment of two organizations working in the best interest of the customers they serve.About SwaystackSwaystack, a personalized engagement platform, is spearheaded by second-time founders who share a passion for helping banks and credit unions compete with megabank and neobank technology. Har Rai Khalsa began his career as a lender in 2007, co-founded MK Decision in 2015 to help banks and credit unions compete with digital account opening, which was acquired by Alkami in 2021. Simran Singh Co-founded Zogo in 2018. As the CTO of Zogo, he helped 250+ financial institutions gamify financial education to over 1.1 million users. Simran and Har Rai have a collective 20+ years in fintech and have served over 300+ financial institutions with the companies they’ve built.About Citizens State Bank (Indiana)Citizens State Bank is a fourth-generation, family-owned community bank that has proudly served Indiana communities since 1873. Built on a legacy of trust and stability, we combine more than 150 years of experience with modern technology to deliver financial solutions that make life easier and more meaningful for our clients. Our mission is to help our clients, co-workers, and communities succeed, and we believe technology should enhance, rather than replace, the relationships at the heart of banking. By pairing personal service with innovative digital tools, we ensure every client has a knowledgeable banking partner they can count on today and for the future. To learn more, call 888-529-5450 or visit www.mycsbin.com . Discover the difference a local bank can make.

