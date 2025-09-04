Acceleron and Aptys Partner to Transform International Wires and Unlock New Revenue for Community FIs

A single integration gives community financial institutions a fully automated, end-to-end international wire transfer solution.

Community banks and credit unions gain seamless wire automation, access to multiple Foreign Exchange (FX) providers, and new non-interest income opportunities.

This partnership brings our clients a powerful combination of operational efficiency and new revenue potential.” — Naseer Nasim, CEO of Aptys Solutions

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acceleron , a leading international payment automation platform, announces a new partnership with Aptys Solutions , a leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end digital payment solutions serving over 5,500 financial institutions. The partnership integrates Acceleron’s SmartRoute™ FX marketplace and NudgeConvert™, Acceleron’s proprietary currency conversion engine into Aptys’ single payments platform, PayLOGICS, providing financial institutions with a fully automated, straight-through wire transfer solution that simplifies operations and unlocks new revenue streams..Through SmartRoute, every international wire is automatically routed to a competitive FX marketplace where multiple providers bid in real-time, enabling the community financial institution (CFI) to secure better rates, often up to 50% lower than traditional pricing. Once approved, payment flows directly to the beneficiary institution without manual rekeying or redundant data entry, ensuring true straight-through processing from the originating institution to the final beneficiary.“This partnership brings our clients a powerful combination of operational efficiency and new revenue potential,“ said Naseer Nasim, CEO of Aptys Solutions. “By embedding Acceleron’s competitive FX marketplace into our PayLOGICS platform, we are giving financial institutions access to better rates, broader payment options, and differentiated services that enhance their value proposition in the marketplace.”“This is about making international wires more efficient and profitable,” said Damon Magnuski, CEO of Acceleron. “With this partnership, community banks and credit unions will be able to approve an international payment in their existing system with Aptys and watch it flow all the way through without any manual entry into a separate correspondent banking platform.”“Aptys also acts as the central hub for all payment rails at many bankers’ banks and corporate credit unions,” said Magnuski. “With SmartRoute embedded, these institutions can now offer their downstream banks and credit unions a modern, competitive edge in international payments.”The partnership also includes the future rollout of NudgeConvert™, Acceleron’s proprietary currency conversion engine that nudges customers to send in local currency rather than USD. This will allow CFIs to share in FX revenue rather than ceding it to foreign banks, which is something not previously available in most legacy systems. The foundation is now in place for financial institutions to capture non-interest income creating found revenue opportunities from their wire flows.About AcceleronAcceleron is a modern correspondent banking platform that empowers community banks and credit unions to automate international wire transfers, capture non-interest income, and compete more effectively with big banks. With a foreign exchange (FX) marketplace and currency conversion engine, Acceleron’s API-first infrastructure helps institutions turn cross-border payment flows into efficient, revenue-generating opportunities. Serving over 200 financial institutions and facilitating more than $1 billion in international payments annually, our correspondent banking services and international payment automation solutions are pre-integrated seamlessly with Fiserv Payments Exchange, Braid, Aptys, and other leading payments platforms. Visit www.acceleronbank.com About Aptys SolutionsAptys Solutions leverages modern technology to simplify payments, enabling institutions to remain competitive in today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape. We serve over 5,500 institutions, making us a trusted partner for streamlining their payments infrastructure. For more information, visit aptyssolutions.com.

