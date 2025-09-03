'Yokai Come to Life' Museum in Nagoya — An Interactive Art Experience of Japanese Culture Until Sept. 23, 2025

Main Visual of YOKAI Immersive Experience Exhibition NAGOYA YOKAI Immersive Experience Exhibition NAGOYA – Official Photo: Hyakki Yagyo Yokai Wisteria Corridor: An immersive video experience surrounded in the fragrance of wisteria. On Saturdays and Sundays during the exhibition period, playful traditional Japanese yokai will roam around the venue. An immersive video experience that feels like diving into fireworks.

At Kanayama Minami Building Art Museum in Nagoya, this exhibition immerses visitors into Japan’s yokai culture through dynamic art and technology.

NAGOYA CITY, NAGOYA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HITOHATA, INC., a creative production company specializing in cultural and entertainment experiences, has announced the opening of “YOKAI Immersive Experience Exhibition NAGOYA - Imagination of Japan”, an immersive art exhibition now on view at the Kanayama Minami Building Art Museum in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture.

The “YOKAI Immersive Experience Exhibition NAGOYA – Imagination of Japan” is the world’s first immersive digital art museum that brings to life Japan’s renowned yokai art through cutting-edge visual technology and three-dimensional sculptures. Featuring works by various Edo and Meiji period artists, the exhibition showcases iconic themes such as the Hyakki Yagyo (Night Parade of One Hundred Demons), Hyakumonogatari (One Hundred Ghost Stories), as well as legendary creatures like oni (demons), tengu (forest goblins), kappa (water spirits), and tsukumogami (artifact spirit).

Born from the rich imagination rooted in ancient Japanese myths and folklore, Japan’s yokai have captivated people worldwide across generations. This exhibition brings their humorous depictions from traditional yokai paintings and caricatures to life using cutting-edge digital technologies such as 3D CGI, projection mapping, and holographic screens. Additionally, realistic three-dimensional sculptures recreate an immersive world where these legendary creatures dynamically come alive.

In collaboration with Japan’s first rare book museum, the Iwase Bunko in Nishio City, and the Yokai Art Museum in Shodoshima, the exhibition offers insightful explanations of yokai culture, traditional yokai paintings and caricatures, as well as yokai art. It also explores the cultural history of yokai and their influence on contemporary pop culture.

This summer, step into the captivating world of YOKAI—an innovative art entertainment exhibition designed for all ages to enjoy, learn about, and fully experience yokai culture in a uniquely immersive way!

<Highlights>

・Immersive Visual Experience – Dive into a 3D World of Yokai

Utilizing advanced technologies such as 3D CG, projection mapping, and holographic screens, this exhibition creates a dynamic, three-dimensional visual space where yokai come to life. Visitors can not only observe the spectacle but also become part of the yokai scrolls by taking photos and videos alongside the animated creatures, enjoying a fully immersive journey into another world.

・Immersive Sculptures – Encounter Realistic Yokai in 3D

In addition to the immersive visual projections, the exhibition features lifelike sculptures of yokai that are a major highlight. Humorous creatures such as oni, tengu, kappa, and tsukumogami come to life! The collaboration between meticulously crafted sculptures and immersive effects allows visitors to appreciate the yokai’s detailed expressions and textures up close.

・Immersive Learning – Explore Yokai Culture Through Rare Artworks and Expert Interpretations

The exhibition features original ukiyo-e prints of yokai by Utagawa Kuniyoshi, alongside valuable collaborations with Japan’s first rare book museum, the Iwase Bunko in Nishio City, and the Yokai Art Museum in Shodoshima. It offers detailed explanations of yokai paintings, caricatures, and art from the Edo and Meiji periods, including works such as Hyakki Yagyo and Hyakumonogatari. By unraveling the cultural and historical backgrounds rooted in ancient Japanese myths and folklore, the exhibition also explores how yokai continue to influence modern pop culture.

Inclusive Immersion – An Art Experience for All Ages and Backgrounds

The exhibition offers interactive digital art installations where visitors can engage playfully with yokai, along with engaging activities that captivate children and families alike. Seating areas are thoughtfully designed for seniors to comfortably enjoy the displays. The content is accessible to everyone, featuring primarily non-verbal, intuitive experiences, with exhibit explanations provided in both Japanese and English.



YOKAI - Official Website

https://www.yokaiimmersive.com/

Exhibition Overview

Title:

YOKAI Immersive Experience Exhibition NAGOYA – Imagination of Japan

Dates:

July 19 (Sat) – September 23 (Tue, National Holiday), 2025

Open daily from 9:30 AM to 8:00 PM (Last admission at 7:30 PM)

Open every day during the exhibition period.

Venue:

Kanayama South Building – Museum Wing (Former Nagoya Boston Museum of Fine Arts)

1-1-1 Kanayamacho, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi

Tickets:

・Adults: ¥2,200

・Students (High School, University, Vocational School): ¥1,500

・Children (Ages 4 – Junior High School): ¥700

・Seniors (Ages 65 and over): ¥1,700

*Children aged 3 and under are admitted free (no ticket required).

* Re-entry is not permitted.

* Children who have not yet entered elementary school must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

* Tickets are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for a different ticket type due to personal circumstances.

* Depending on crowd conditions, you may be asked to wait before entering the venue.

* You may be asked to present a valid student ID or proof of age at the venue on the day of your visit.

Ticket Information:

On-site Ticket Machine (Same day ticket only)

*Tickets can be purchased at the venue on the day of visit.

*Please note that only cash is accepted.

Organizer:

YOKAI Immersive Experience Exhibition NAGOYA Executive Committee

(Aichi Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd., HITOHATA,INC., Jiji Press, Ltd.)

Co-organizers:

Chunichi Shimbun Co., Ltd., Nikkei Inc.

Supporters:

Aichi Prefecture, City of Nagoya, Nagoya City Board of Education,

FM AICHI, ZIP-FM

Special Cooperation:

Nishio City Iwase Bunko Library, Yokai Museum (Shodoshima)

Cooperation:

Yamaha Corporation, Chara-Innovate Inc.

Planning & Production:

HITOHATA, INC., Aichi Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd.

Official Website of YOKAI Immersive Experience Exhibition:

https://www.yokaiimmersive.com/

Official Instagram of YOKAI Immersive Experience Exhibition:

@yokaiimmersive

#YOKAIImmersiveExperience #yokaiimmersive

Website:

https://www.hitohata.jp/

YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/HITOHATAINC/

Contact for Inquiries:

HITOHATA, INC.

Public Relations - Rena Tanabe

Phone: +81-50-1807-8889

Email: [email protected]

YOKAI Immersive Experience Exhibition NAGOYA Concept Movie:

https://youtu.be/lK5ehfCUTPY?si=vr748E9wqLTk-ooY

Official Photographs of YOKAI Immersive Experience Exhibition NAGOYA

