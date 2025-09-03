Power Plate® Forms Strategic Partnership with Exos™ to Advance the Future of Human Performance

Power Plate brings science-backed, advanced vibration technology trusted for more than 25 years. Exos brings world-class training systems.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Plate , the global leader in vibration technology and flagship brand of Performance Health Systems LLC, and Exos , the world-renowned pioneer in human performance, today announced a strategic partnership set to redefine how individuals prepare, perform, and recover at the highest level—in sport, work, and life.This collaboration brings together Power Plate’s scientifically validated vibration technology with Exos’ proven performance methodology, integrating Power Plate solutions across Exos’ elite athletic training centers, corporate wellness programs, tactical readiness platforms, and global education initiatives.“This partnership is about unlocking the future of human potential,” said Steve Borre, Chief Operating Officer of Performance Health Systems. “By aligning our patented vibration technology with Exos’ comprehensive approach to performance and wellbeing, we’re delivering a new standard for readiness, resilience, and recovery."As a result of the partnership, Power Plate technology and training will now be seamlessly embedded across Exos’ expansive network of clients and platforms, including:● Corporate Wellbeing LeadershipPower Plate will enhance Exos' workplace wellness solutions, which are already trusted by companies of all sizes including blue-chip Fortune 100 clients, to offer scalable, tech-enabled strategies that promote employee health and performance.● Elite Athletic Training FacilitiesPower Plate products will be fully integrated into Exos’ facilities, optimizing athlete preparation, recovery, and performance throughout their development journey.● Military & Tactical ReadinessWith a shared philosophy of “Be the best. Stay the best,” the partnership extends into tactical and military settings, providing high-impact recovery and resilience tools for operators in mission-critical environments.● Global Education PlatformThe Power Plate Academy, including CEU-accredited certifications such as the Power Plate Discover Workshop and the Prepare, Perform, Recover Certification Course, will be embedded into Exos’ global education network, reaching over 15,000 coaches, trainers, and practitioners.● Digital Content IntegrationPower Plate’s training and recovery modules will be made available through the Exos App, which supports more than 100,000 users and has delivered over 1 million digital workouts.“We are honored to re-engage in a strategic partnership with Exos,” said Lee Hillman, Performance Health Systems’ C.E.O. “Our companies have long shared a commitment to harnessing technology to optimize performance, health and wellness, not only among elite athletes, but across all walks of life.”“When we select our partners we want absolutely best in class” said Mark Verstegen, Founder and President of Exos. “And that’s what we get with Power Plate. Their products – from vibration plates to the ground-breaking Power Plate REV cycle – fit naturally into our system, elevating how we help our clients prepare for the moments that matter most, whether that’s on the field, in the workplace or in everyday life.”For over 25 years, Power Plate has been trusted by professional athletes, medical experts, tactical teams, and everyday people worldwide. Its patented, FDA-registered technology enhances neuromuscular efficiency, circulation, mobility, and muscle activation, helping people move better, feel better, and live better.For nearly 30 years, Exos has been dedicated to getting people ready for the moments that matter by promoting a holistic approach to health. As a high-performance coaching company, Exos applies its evidence-based methodology to programming designed to unlock the potential in everyone, from corporate employees, elite athletes, military operators, and beyond.“This isn’t just a product collaboration - it’s a performance evolution. By combining Exos’s world-renowned approach to readiness and resilience with Power Plate’s unparalleled vibration technology, we’re changing how the world trains and recovers,” declared Verstegen.“Together, Exos and Power Plate are unlocking the future of performance - where readiness isn’t just a moment, but a mindset,” he concluded.About Power PlatePower Plate, a brand of Performance Health Systems, has been the global authority in vibration technology for health, wellness, and performance for over 25 years. Its patented, medically certified systems are trusted by elite sports teams, leading medical institutions, and performance-driven organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.powerplate.com. About EXOSFounded in 1999, EXOS is a global leader in human performance, serving elite athletes, military personnel, and Fortune 500 companies across more than 400 facilities and 60 countries. EXOS delivers data-driven, individualized programs designed to help people reach their highest potential—on the field, in the workplace, and beyond. Learn more at www.teamexos.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.