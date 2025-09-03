Marshall Advertising Expands Services, Becomes Exclusive Sales Partner for Skytypers, Inc.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marshall Advertising is excited to announce a new partnership with Skytypers™, the world’s only aerial Skytyping company. In a move that extends their expertise beyond traditional media buying, Marshall Advertising will serve as the exclusive sales partner and the agency of record, representing Skytypers’ sales efforts and managing the entire sales process. Marshall will be the primary contact for brands and agencies looking to integrate skytyping and aerial messages into their marketing strategies. This new role is a unique undertaking for the agency, which typically focuses on media buying and planning.

“With both Kevin and I having started our careers in advertising sales, this partnership is a natural progression for Marshall Advertising,” said Jennifer Marshall, President and CEO of Marshall Advertising. “It allows us to bridge the gap between generating a lead and completing the sale, giving us greater control and deeper insight into the entire process.”

“We’ve been approached by other advertising vendors in the past about this type of arrangement, and we have always passed on them,” Marshall added. “This unique opportunity with Skytypers felt like a natural way for us to dip our toes in the water, and we are incredibly excited about this new venture.”

Skytypers isn't just a unique advertising medium; it's a powerful tool with an 80-year history of success. Their patented digital technology uses a synchronized fleet of five aircraft to create messages with 1,200-foot-tall letters stretching up to five miles wide — delivering millions of impressions with every flight. From pioneering campaigns for brands like Pepsi and Miller Brewing to clever guerrilla marketing stunts for AMD, their aerial displays are unlike anything else in advertising. With operations nationwide, Skytypers' skybound messages consistently transform the horizon into a high-impact communication platform. This collaboration amplifies Skytypers’ visibility and expands its commercial reach across the U.S.

“We’ve seen strong demand and needed a partner who could help us scale efficiently and professionally,” said Phyllis Smith, VP of Marketing at Skytypers. “Marshall Advertising brings a strong reputation, national reach, and a results-driven mindset. We knew their “direct, local” philosophy would help us reach our customers more effectively. We’re thrilled to have them representing us in the sales and marketing space.”

Marshall Advertising is a women-owned Tampa agency, specializing exclusively in media buying and planning. With over 25 years of experience managing hundreds of millions in ad spend, this new role marks an exciting extension of their expertise into a distinctive media format.

For Skytypers sales inquiries, please contact:

Marshall Advertising

[email protected]

(813) 254-8300

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

