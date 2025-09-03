reLink Medical Expands Southeast Operations with Central Florida Distribution Center

reLink Medical’s new 52,000 sq. ft. Central Florida distribution center expands nationwide support for hospitals and healthcare providers.

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- reLink Medical, a national leader in medical equipment disposition, redeployment, and asset management services, is proud to announce the opening of its sixth U.S. distribution center, strategically located in the Orlando metropolitan area; this 52,000-square-foot facility expands reLink Medical’s total operational footprint to over 400,000 square feet nationwide.This investment significantly enhances reLink’s ability to provide responsive, localized support to healthcare providers throughout Florida and the Southeastern United States. The fully staffed Lakeland facility is equipped to manage a broad range of services, including triage, inbound and outbound logistics, equipment storage, recycling and cross-docking operations.“Our expansion into the Southeast market is a direct reflection of our commitment to meeting hospitals where they are,” said Jeff Dalton, CEO of reLink Medical. “This facility strengthens our ability to deliver faster customized solutions that help our partners operate more efficiently and sustainably.”As healthcare systems face growing pressure to reduce costs, improve performance, and meet environmental goals, reLink Medical continues to lead with tech-enabled, sustainable solutions. The Central Florida distribution center will serve as a critical regional hub for delivering the company’s full suite of services—supporting hospitals in optimizing their equipment lifecycle, reducing waste, and maximizing financial return.This addition further strengthens reLink Medical’s national infrastructure, joining existing facilities in Cleveland, Baltimore, St. Louis, Atlanta, and New Orleans. Together, this network empowers reLink to serve over 2,500 hospitals across 45 states with unmatched speed, quality, and compliance.Looking ahead, reLink Medical is actively evaluating additional regional expansions and service innovations to continue driving value for healthcare systems nationwide.About reLink Medical:reLink Medical is a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare technology solutions, specializing in the secure, compliant, and value-driven disposition of medical equipment. With a nationwide presence and ISO 9001:2015 certification, reLink offers services across the entire equipment lifecycle, including deinstallation, resale, redeployment, rental, repair, and procurement. reLink’s mission is to empower hospitals with data-driven strategies, operational efficiency, and sustainable practices that improve clinical and financial outcomes.

