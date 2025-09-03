Green Edge Systems Unveils First-of-Its-Kind LED Backlit Write-On Menu Boards for Schools

LED Backlit Write-on Menu Board LED Backlit Write-On Menu Board Dry Erase Neon/Glow Menu Board

Bringing vibrant, software-free, LED Backlit Write-On Menu Boards to the front of the line—without the complexity or cost of digital displays.

Every school can now afford the digital look—without digital costs.” — Tommy Orpaz

LOS ANGLES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Edge Systems, a national leader in school nutrition signage, proudly introduces a new category in school menu displays: LED Backlit Write-On Menu Boards — Static Light. This pioneering solution provides schools with a vibrant, durable, and highly visible way to present daily menus—without requiring any software, support contracts, or network connectivity. A Real Backlit Display . A Real Menu Board. A Real Game-Changer.Green Edge Systems’ LED Backlit Write-On Menu Boards are the first light box–style school menu displays that allow handwritten updates directly on top of bright, printed graphics. Designed with daily school food service in mind, they combine bold color, clean design, and unmatched ease of use.Available in multiple glowing background options—including Dark Blue, Light Blue, Dark Burgundy, Light Burgundy, and Classic Black—these boards are static-lit to ensure consistent brightness and legibility. Unlike rotating digital screens, this solution delivers a fixed, focused presentation that looks great all day long.Whether wall-mounted or placed in front of the serving line, these backlit boards offer unmatched visibility where it counts most.*Why Schools Are Making the Switch?With limited budgets and increasing demand for USDA-compliant signage, schools are turning to simpler, more sustainable alternatives to digital screens. Green Edge Systems’ backlit boards offer:✔ No Software or Network Required – Skipping the setup, maintenance, and IT support.✔ Zero Annual Support Costs – No licensing, no recurring tech fees.✔ Battery-Powered Options – Operates with external or integrated rechargeable battery systems.✔ Front-of-Line or Wall-Mounted Placement – Designed for flexibility in any cafeteria layout.✔ Bright Static Light Display – No rotating screens or distractions—just clean visibility.✔ Write-On Surface – Easily update menus with markers for daily changes.✔ Hundreds of Graphics to Choose From – School can use any of Green Edge Systems’ existing LED Flashing board styles or request a custom graphic tailored to the food service program needs.“Schools told us they needed a bold, glowing display—without the cost and complexity of digital boards,” said Tommy Orpaz, CEO of Green Edge Systems. “So we created something no one else offers: a real LED Backlit menu board that you can write on, customize, and use with no tech required.”*For Schools That Prefer the Look—Without the LEDsFor cafeterias that love the glowing aesthetic but don’t require actual lighting, Green Edge Systems also offers Dry Erase Neon/Glow Menu Boards , styled to match the look of the LED Backlit boards, but in traditional dry-erase format.View both options online:🌐 Dry Erase Neon/Glow Boards: www.greenedgesystems.com/dry-erase-neonglow-menu.html About Green Edge SystemsGreen Edge Systems is a trusted supplier of LED Flashing, Dry Erase, and LED Backlit Write-On Menu Boards for K–12 school food service. With over a decade of experience and 1,000+ school district clients nationwide, the company is known for creating eye-catching, USDA-aligned menu displays that increase participation, reduce food waste, and support nutrition education.📞 Tommy Orpaz📍 Green Edge Systems, Woodland Hills, CA+1 818-825-8167

