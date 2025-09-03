Author Tara Rocker-Bates Releases Fifth Children’s Book 'Kayden Kicks High!'

Kayden Kicks High!

Snook & Gator Press announces “Kayden Kicks High!”, a joyful children’s story celebrating imagination, diversity, and kindness.

Representation Matters” — Tara Rocker-Bates

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snook & Gator Press proudly announces the release of Kayden Kicks High!, the fifth children’s book by author and fine artist Tara Rocker-Bates. Known for her vibrant storytelling and commitment to inclusivity, Rocker-Bates continues to create imaginative stories that both entertain and inspire.

Published by Snook & Gator Press, Kayden Kicks High! introduces young readers to a fun and uplifting story that sparks imagination, highlights individuality, and encourages children to embrace their strengths. Like her previous works, the book carries an important message of kindness and sharing.

"Please read, enjoy—and re-gift when you outgrow it," Rocker-Bates says, reinforcing her mission to spread joy and inspire connection through literature.

With a guiding philosophy that “Representation Matters,” Rocker-Bates believes in the importance of creating books where every child can see themselves reflected. Through Snook & Gator Press, she continues to expand her reach to schools, libraries, bookstores, and families looking for diverse children’s literature.

Tara Rocker-Bates is an author and fine artist from Hayward, California. Kayden Kicks High! is her fifth published children’s book. Through her writing and art, she advocates for representation, creativity, and the joy of learning. Her books are enjoyed in classrooms, public libraries, bookstores, and homes across California and beyond.

Kayden Kicks High! is published by Snook & Gator Press, a publishing house dedicated to children’s literature that both delights and educates.

