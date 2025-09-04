Waleed Mohsen Issues Commentary on Risks of 98% AI Accuracy in Healthcare

Healthcare leader Waleed Mohsen highlights how even small AI error rates can create significant compliance and safety risks.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waleed Mohsen , founder of Verbal AI Technologies, has released new commentary on the risks of overestimating artificial intelligence accuracy in healthcare.According to Mohsen, healthcare organizations may be lulled into a false sense of security when AI systems perform well most of the time. “It’s easy to get so impressed with what AI can do, so quickly, that we assume it will always ‘do it right,’” Mohsen explains. “But in healthcare, even a single error can have outsized consequences.”Accuracy rates of 98–99 percent are often reported for tools such as AI scribes. One study, for example, found that only 1.4 percent of AI transcriptions involving patients with aphasia contained hallucinations. However, nearly 40 percent of those errors were considered harmful to patient safety or otherwise dangerous.“Even with 98.6 percent accuracy, that remaining 1.4 percent can mean life or death for a patient — or financial catastrophe for an organization,” Mohsen says.The concern extends across clinical workflows. A missed medication allergy, an inaccurate documentation entry, or a billing error could trigger not only patient harm but also lawsuits, audits, and penalties. As Mohsen notes, “In healthcare compliance, ‘it only takes once’ is not just a saying — it’s the reality organizations face every day.”With the rapid adoption of AI-powered tools in hospitals, health plans, and digital health companies, Mohsen emphasizes the importance of ongoing oversight. “Whether it’s manual compliance audits or AI-powered systems, quality assurance isn’t optional,” he says. “Technology should be monitored and tested continuously to ensure it supports, rather than undermines, patient safety.”Mohsen concludes with a reminder drawn from a proverb he grew up hearing: “Trust in God, but tie your camel.” In healthcare, that means using AI responsibly while maintaining safeguards that protect patients and organizations alike.About Waleed MohsenWaleed Mohsen is the founder of Verbal AI Technologies, Inc., a San-Francisco-based company focused on supporting payers and providers with compliance oversight. His work emphasizes the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare operations, particularly in areas where quality assurance, accreditation, and patient safety intersect.

